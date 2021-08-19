Heavy smoke and ash from two wildfires burning on either side of the valley continues to weigh on Tehama County residents as evacuation orders and warning for both the Dixie and McFarland fires are issued.
An evacuation order was issued by the Tehama County Sheriff's Office on Friday, Aug. 13 for the town of Mill Creek and areas immediately east and south of Mineral as the Dixie Fire threatens the area. Those orders have been changed to a warning as of Thursday.
An evacuation warning continues for the town of Mineral.
In addition, on the west side of the valley, the Tehama County Sheriff's Office issued mandatory evacuation orders for Cannon Road at Highway 36W south of Petty John and west of Petty John to the Trinity County line due to the McFarland Fire.
Evacuation warnings were issued for Highway 36W at Bowman Road west to the Trinity County line and north to Shasta County.
The lightening-caused McFarland Fire was reported to have burned nearly 70,000 acres with 51 percent containment on Tuesday, Aug. 17.
The cause of the Dixie Fire is still under investigation as the historic blaze had burned more than 600,000 acres with 31 percent containment as of Tuesday. The wildfire had caused injuries to three firefighters, with no fatalities reported. Thousands of structures had been destroyed and more threatened.
Evacuation orders mean there is an immediate threat to life and the area is lawfully closed to the public. Evacuation warnings indicate potential threat to life and property. Those who require extra time to evacuate and those with pets and livestock should leave when a warning is issued.
Following is the official list of Tehama County evacuation orders and warnings for the Dixie Fire:
Evacuation orders were put in place for zones B17, C17, D17, and C18in far eastern Tehama County. State Route (Highway) 36E remains closed at Mineral.
Evacuation warnings were in place for zones D18, D19, B16, C16, E19, and E18.
Lassen Volcanic National Park remains completely closed to the public.
For the McFarland Fire:
Evacuation order - 1 mile north of Highway 36 from Platina to Vestal Road, all homes south of Highway 36 including all of Tedoc Road, east to and including all of Vestal Road, north of Pettyjohn Road; North of Pettyjohn Road to Highway 36W and west of the intersection of Highway 36W and Canon Road to to Tehama/Trinity County line.
Evacuation warning - All homes on the south side and all homes to 1 mile north of Highway 36 from the Shasta/Trinity County line to Platina; north of Bowman Road and Highway 36W west of Luce Griswold to the Tehama/Trinity County line.
Forest closure in effect for McFarland Fire - All residents and visitors are reminded that the Shasta-Trinity National Forest has issued a closure order for the McFarland Fire, located in Trinity, Tehama and Shasta Counties. The order, Forest Order 14-21-22 (McFarland Fire Closure Order) was issued to protect public health and safety. Please check the Shasta Trinity National Forest Webpage under Alerts and Notices for the order and the map.
For more information go online to Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7746. Fire Information Line: (530) 330-4048, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
The public is reminded to stay vigilant on current fire conditions and continue to adhere to road closures and any evacuation warnings.
If in the area of either wildfires, drivers are cautioned to always drive slowly and yield to emergency personnel in the area.
On Tuesday, the Tehama County Air Pollution Control District issued an air quality advisory due to smoke impacts from multiple wildfires burning throughout the north state.
“Short-term smoke impacts in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to Hazardous range are expected in Mineral and surrounding mountain communities. Short-term smoke and ozone impacts for Red Bluff, Corning and other valley communities are expected to range from Good to Unhealthy,” reported the district.
While all persons may experience varying degrees of symptoms, more sensitive individuals are at greatest risk of experiencing more aggravated symptoms which may include, but are not limited to coughing, scratchy throat, watery and itchy eyes, and difficulty breathing.
Persons experiencing questionable or severe symptoms should seek professional medical advice.
All open burning is prohibited during this period.
More information, including access to air quality data, is available at www.tehcoapcd.net/current-air-quality.