Evacuations have been called by CalFire for residents south of Gyle Road, west of Rawson Road, east of Paskenta Road and north of Thomas Creek, as a wind-driven vegetation fire burns out of control tonight, Oct. 26, west of Corning.
Corning police and Tehama County sheriff's deputies are moving through the area alerting residents to the evacuation order and threat of the fire.
Firefighters and equipment from several fire departments are at the scene assisting CalFire as they try to get a handle on this extremely fast moving blaze that is threatening several homes, structures and orchards.
Updates will be posted as they become available.