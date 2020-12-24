Every Blooming Thing

There I was, sitting at my writing table inside my garden, waiting for inspiration to write my next garden article. Then it came to me. The crimson holiday glow was radiating right before my eyes, the tried and true old-fashioned Bottlebrush plant (Callistemon).
This plant revives memories of my mother’s garden in Concord, Calif. Her bottlebrush bushes were sometimes neglected, but nonetheless produced resplendent flowers that illuminated her front yard. After deciding to transform the great expanse of lawn to a living collage of plants some five years ago, I planted a one gallon bottlebrush plant in memory of my mother. It has now grown to over six feet tall.
Bottlebrush plants were brought out of Eastern Australia by Englishman Joseph Banks. In 1763 he embarked on a voyage with Captain Cook on the HMS Endeavor. During his three year mission he traveled to South America, New Zealand, Tahiti and Australia. He collected and rendered drawings of various plant specimens. He was responsible for introducing the bottlebrush plant, together with acacia, mimosa and eucalyptus trees to England. From there, the bottlebrush and his other discoveries eventually made their way into American arboretums and gardens.
The bottlebrush plant is a hardy evergreen that can be left as a bush or trained into a tree by pruning the lower limbs. It is a sun loving plant that will produce bountiful flowers of red, white, yellow and green depending upon the variety that you select. Considered a desert perennial plant, bottlebrush will thrive in USDA zones 8-11 and will withstand temperatures down to the 20 degree Fahrenheit range. Its varieties can take a dwarf form reaching a modest three feet in height or can attain tree like heights of 25 feet.
There are over 40 different varieties of bottlebrush. Here are a few of the more popular varieties:
Lemon Bottlebrush (Callistemon citrinus) - Last summer I planted this in one of my succulent rock beds. I’m hopeful that it will absorb the summer heat and provide a sun screen for my mangaves, agaves and cacti. This is an unusually fast growing bottlebrush that can grow three feet per year to a height of 25 feet. It has lemon scented foliage with showy red flowers.
Weeping Bottlebrush (Callistemon viminalis) - This is a bottlebrush version of a weeping willow tree. Reaching 20 feet tall, it is a perfect sculptural specimen for your garden.
Light Show Bottlebrush (Callistemon viminal) - This dwarf variety grows two to three feet tall. It has a fiber optic appearance with red flowers tipped in white. This will make an excellent potted plant for your patio.
White Bottlebrush (Callistemon saligmus) - This is another giant bottlebrush that grows up to 25 feet tall. It has creamy white flowers that will provide an accent to your garden collage.
Should you select a bottlebrush variety, it will attract many pollinators, adding more color, dimension and motion to your garden.
“Nature will bear the closest inspection. She invites us to lay our eye level with her smallest leaf, and take an insect view of its plain.” - Henry David Thoreau
