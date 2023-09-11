The Red Bluff Garden Club would like to invite you to join us at our Fall Luncheon and program, Oct. 14, at Rolling Hills Casino in Corning. The theme for this fun luncheon is “Friends in the Garden Tea Party.” Doors open at 9:30 a.m., program begins at 10 a.m.
The featured speaker for the program is Kelly Vance, the “bug guy” from Beneficial Insectary in Redding. He will be sharing information about the friendly bugs we do want to have in our gardens!
Tickets for this gardening inspiring day are $30 which includes a plated lunch with your choice of two salads or a vegetarian entrée, beverage, cookies for dessert, and table favors for our guests! Tickets are cash or check only, last day to purchase your ticket will be Sept. 29. Arrange your plans with some friends, and we will seat you together as a group, making it all the more fun! Call Judy Paul at 530-200-5013 to order your ticket, or email at jduke.paul@gmail.com
In addition to the speaker and a delicious lunch, there will be some fabulous silent auction baskets and single items, tea party inspired centerpieces to win, door prizes, and vendors for some shopping possibilities! To enhance our tea party theme, please feel free to wear a garden hat…we will be awarding some prizes for special hats!
In addition to our Fall Luncheon, we work on other projects throughout the year. Our larger events are the Scholarship Christmas Boutique, our Plant Sale, and the Flower Show at the Tehama District Fair where our club is responsible for the horticulture and design entries, display, and judging of the NGC sponsored Flower Show.
A new project we are undertaking this year is sponsoring a NGC Flower Show School. This is a series of four courses offered over a two- year period where participants can learn about horticulture and design for flower shows. There is the opportunity to become a Flower Show judge if you desire. The first course will be March 5-7, 2024 here in Red Bluff. Contact us for more information!
We plant and maintain the flower beds and pots at Cone Kimball, as well as at Tehama Museum in Tehama, and offer some help at Kelly Griggs Museum. A group of us write these articles for the Red Bluff and Corning newspapers each week! Each month a member creates a design to display at our library. Stop and check it out when you visit Tehama County Library soon!
You probably think you need to have a “green thumb” or love flowers in an intense way to join a garden club. That is not a requirement! But if you have an interest in gardening, or enjoy a few houseplants, or want to grow more organic food for your family, you might consider joining us. Maybe you want to learn more about landscape design, or floral design. How about honing your leadership skills and sharing gardening knowledge by working on some garden club projects or committees? Are you concerned about climate change and making our world as green as we can for our children and grandchildren? Do you care about recycling, pollution, litter control, and protecting habitats? How about taking better care of our environment so that pollinators like bees and butterflies can flourish?
These are all topics that our local garden club, as well as the district, state, and national garden clubs pursue through various programs and activities. At each monthly meeting there is an educational program for members to increase their knowledge and awareness on a variety of gardening topics.
The garden club meets the last Tuesday of each month at the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 525 David Ave. in Red Bluff. Doors are open at 12:30, program and meeting begin at 1pm. Guests are welcome to attend and consider joining us in our growing, green, and inspirational gardening journey!
The Red Bluff Garden Club is a member of Cascade District, California Garden Clubs, Inc., Pacific Region Garden Clubs, Inc., and National Garden Clubs, Inc.