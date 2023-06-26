every blooming thing

Have you ever come face to flower with a plant and said, “Wow! What in the world is that?” Well, I have, and it was right here around Red Bluff, and it was just a few days ago. In fact it was at the Sacramento River Discovery Center, which is located at the end of Sale Lane on the site of the Red Bluff Recreation Area. I happen to be a board member of the Discovery Center, and I was attending a meeting one evening. As I left the facility, I was drawn to this wonderful plant that seemed like a mound of bright yellow flowers. However, I didn’t recognize it.
Yeah, I’m a member of the Red Bluff Garden Club, too, and I’ve done some gardening in my life, but that plant was absolutely new to me. Luckily, a while back I found a resource for moments like this. It’s an app on my phone called “Picture This,” which enables one to take a picture of an unknown plant and learn what it is (and other facts about it). So, I scanned the plant, and I was told that it was called Sulphur Flower Buckwheat, or sometimes just Sulphur Flower or other common names. For those of you who like scientific names, it’s Eriogonum umbellatum. Cool to know, it’s a native plant, and drought tolerant!
A USDA website I found states that E. umbellatum is a low-growing woody perennial shrub that forms low, broad mats. Individual clumps may range from four inches to four feet tall, with two feet being typical. Leaves are basal (forming on the lower part of the plant) and either smooth or somewhat fuzzy. Flower stems may be anywhere from four to sixteen inches tall. The flowers are mostly yellow, but there are varieties that are orange or reddish. The variety at the Discovery Center has bright yellow flowers. It grows in a fairly wide range of soil
pH, between 6.5 and 9.0. Generally, it is said to like well-drained soil, but will tolerate some saturation. It loves the sun, but is said to be okay with “light shade.”
Checking it out on Wikipedia, I found that there are at least 10 varieties of E. umbellatum. However, five of those mentioned are rare or have limited ranges. I mentioned that Sulphur Buckwheat is drought tolerant, which makes it a great plant for xeriscaping (gardens requiring little water). This also makes it useful for rock gardens.
The USDA website mentions a number of positive attributes. It says that E. umbellatum can be used for “environmental enhancement, erosion control, and as a foundation planting around homes.” Perhaps the best thing about it is that it is a great attractant for pollinators. It also says, “Bees produce a strong, dark honey from the nectar.”
All in all, Sulphur Flower Buckwheat could be a great addition to gardens in our area. If you want to see it in action, the plant I saw is by the center’s office, at the end of the ramp going past the building that leads to the lower parking area.
