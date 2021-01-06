Every Blooming Thing

Everyone loves a good story. This is a story about a promise made and a promise kept. Twenty-five years or so ago I visited a friend in Willows who had a plant sitting in her screened-in front porch covered with beautiful flowers. When I admired the plant, she said her mother, many years before had given her a cutting from a plant she had. The cutting grew and flourished. She called it a Christmas cactus. My friend gave me a cutting from her plant and said that someday I would have a beautiful flowering plant too. “I promise you,” she said.
I took the cutting home and put it in a small pot with some soil. Since then, after it being repotted many times and the plant traveling with us from Willows to Chester and now to Red Bluff, she was right. My plant flourished and flowered. These are the beloved long lived plants our grandmothers grew. The ultimate “pass-along” plant.
There are three types of so-called “holiday cactus”. Easter cactus, Thanksgiving cactus, sometimes called crab cactus (Schlumbergera truncata) and Christmas cactus (Schlulmbergera bridgesii). All of which, naturally, bloom closest to the holiday they are named after. After some research, I realized that my Christmas cactus is actually a Thanksgiving cactus, which blooms from mid-November through late December. The difference is in the leaves, which in fact are the plants stems, and the distribution of the petals. The Thanksgiving cactus has toothy green leaf lobes with two to four teeth and an asymmetrical distribution of flowers. The Christmas cactus has hanging branches with flattened green leaf lobes with a smooth scalloped edge and an even distribution of petals. It is a more difficult plant to ship, as the stems are fragile and tend to break. Thus, most of the so-called Christmas cacti sold in stores are actually Thanksgiving cacti. Although now, they have developed a hybrid between the Christmas and Thanksgiving cacti. Confused yet?
Wait, there is more.
The Christmas cactus is not a desert cactus, it is a cactus from the tropical rain-forests of Brazil and is not the same as other succulents. They cannot take sunny, dry conditions and have to be watered more regularly. On the other hand, do not over-water. Never let your cactus sit in water, which leads to root rot. It seems so complicated, but there is hope. Neglect is better than over-watering. They seem to thrive on neglect and cool temperatures. Outside they must be kept in the shade, with bright light but not direct sun. In the house, give the plant bright but indirect light away from the direct sunlight.
Another plus for growing these cacti, is that they are non-toxic to cats and dogs, so they are safe to bring home for the holidays, unlike the poinsettia which can make your pets mildly ill by ingesting.
Yes, the promise was made and the promise was kept, as for many years my Thanksgiving/Christmas cactus has flowered just when it is supposed to.
“The gift we can offer others is so simple a thing as hope,” quote from Daniel Berrigan.
Red Bluff Garden Club has halted most of its activities for the duration of the quarantine. When we restart, join us the last Tuesday of each month, except July and December at 12:30 p.m. at the Methodist Church Fellowship Hall on David Avenue in Red Bluff.
Red Bluff Garden Club is a member of Cascade District, California Garden Clubs, Inc., and National Garden Clubs, Inc.