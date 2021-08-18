Every Blooming Thing

For 18 years I commuted to and from Red Bluff and Chico to a job I loved. My daily commute frequently took me through the little town of Tehama. There was always something interesting to see during my daily drive, but every July my heart smiled as I drove through Tehama past long, single stalks of pink and white lilies with no leaves. It is so very hot and muggy at the end of July – only the crape myrtle, oleander, sunflowers, and some hearty roses are in bloom. Every year, I marveled at the bold survival statement these elegant but naked lilies made in our summer heat.
Eventually, I came to learn that these lilies were indeed called “Naked Ladies.” How very funny! Also called pink amaryllis, Jersey lily, and March lily, this plant’s “real” name is Amaryllis belladonna. Native to South Africa, this amazing flower does well in our northern California climate.
Amaryllis belladonna is easy to grow and easy to use in flower arrangements. They are drought tolerant and are for the most part pest free. Even the voles in my yard don’t like them.
Their bulbs are huge and, once planted, yield long and striking green leaves in late winter/early spring that die away as summer approaches. Then, when summer’s heat becomes unbearable to us, Amaryllis belladonna rewards our gardening exasperation with long, naked stalks bearing beautiful pink and white blooms with a faint, delicate but delightful fragrance. I enjoy bringing cut stems into the house to add a touch of elegance.
A strong word of caution needs to be made, however – the bulbs, leaves and flowers of the Amaryllis belladonna are toxic. Please take care with children and inquisitive or hungry pets (perhaps voles are more intelligent than credited).
A friend gifted me a cardboard box of Amaryllis belladonna bulbs several years ago which I promptly planted in a long flower bed that I can see from my kitchen window. No flowers were produced the first summer, but how beautiful they have been the past few weeks!
Most everything else in my garden is screaming “enough already” from this summer’s heat and smoke, but my naked ladies stood proudly and gorgeous in their birthday suits.
