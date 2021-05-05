You’ll see this old-fashioned climbing rose growing over fences, on garden arbors, or climbing in trees usually at older homes/homesteads. For two or three weeks in the spring they are beautiful.
Some believe the yellow or white climbers they see growing over fences, on garden arbors, or climbing in trees are not true roses. However according to the American Rosa Association, they most certainly belong to the Rosa genus. Rosa banksiae lutea and Rosa banksiae banksiae are classed as species rose. Species roses are often referred to as “wild roses”. By National Garden Club classification, Lady Banks is truly an “old rose” as it was introduced before the cutoff date of 1864.
The Lady Banks rose came from China’s famous Fa Tee nursery to Europe in 1807. It was first described in literature in 1811 and introduced in 1824. It was named for Dorothea Lady Banks wife of botanist Sir Joseph Banks. There is a Lady Banks in Tombstone, Arizona which was planted in 1885 and is reputedly the world’s largest rose bush, covering 9,000 square feet on the roof of an old inn. The trunk is 12 feet in diameter.
Rosa banksiae lutea is a double yellow and Rosa banksiae banksiae is white. The yellow Lady Banks has no fragrance, the white smells more like violets than roses. The 1 to 2-inch flowers grow in large clusters on nearly prickle-free branches with glossy green foliage. They are aphid resistance and almost immune to disease. They are evergreen climbers and can grow 20-30’ high or spread just a wide as a ground cover. Mine grow up in a 25 foot pine tree.
I bought four Lady Banks lutea plants in 2002 and planted them along the fence on the west side of our property. They now cover the fence and grow up into nearby trees. They take no fertilizer, no pruning, little water. and the deer mostly ignore them. The only negative I find with Lady Banks roses is that their blooming period is much too short. Mine bloom for 2-3 weeks in April and then nothing--worth having however.
