Every Blooming Thing

Finally, at long last, winter is making its appearance. I’m sure that most of you have been dreaming of rain in the valley to replenish our aquafers, and snow pack in the mountains to provide summer irrigation for our farmers and sustenance for our wild life. I must admit, however, that I have enjoyed our late and extended autumn - except for the necessity of watering the plants and the lawn, and keeping a water source for the birds and the bees.
Now that the dreariness of winter has arrived it is great to be able to enjoy a bit of dramatic color in the landscape. Nothing brightens a gloomy, gray day like color. Here are some suggestions for plants to add to your garden to enhance your winter color scheme.
Nandina (Berberdaceae) – Nandina is also known as Heavenly Bamboo or Sacred Bamboo. It is an evergreen shrub which originated in China and Japan. Its winter color comes from its foliage which is a bright crimson (see photo). It has small whitish blooms in the late spring followed by red berries. These berries can be toxic - especially to livestock. Some varieties can grow to be five or six feet tall. Mine are dwarf Nandina and only reach a height of about three feet. Nandina is easy to care for, needing only occasional pruning to remove old canes. It needs little to moderate water and does well in our hot summer sun.
Camellia (Theaceae) – Camellias are evergreen shrubs or trees with beautiful shiny green leaves. In our hot valley they do best in filtered light. Mine are on the northwest corner of the house where they get some protection from sun, rain, and wind. Camellias require well drained soil and moderate regular watering. Pruning should take place right after the bloom is completed, and one should always keep up with the dead heading by removing old or damaged blooms immediately. If you are considering adding a Camellia to your landscape, now is the perfect time to visit your local nursery to pick out your favorite, be it red pink or white.
Heath (Erica) – Heath are evergreen shrubs or ground cover with very small needle like leaves and small tubular flowers. These flowers can be white, pink, or purple. Heath, which is native to Europe, likes well drained acidic soil. Check very carefully when purchasing Heath and be sure to choose plants which are suited to zones 8 and 9. Otherwise you may be in for a big disappointment.
Here is a list of some other plants to add winter color to your yard: Azalea, Daphne, Cordyline, Euryops, Cyclamen, Grevillea, Begonia and Prim Rose. I have all of these growing in my garden and enjoy the color as well as the texture each adds to the landscape.
I hope this gives you some ideas of how to brighten your winter garden. You can plan now for next year’s winter garden. There are, of course, many other colorful plants that can add spark and pizazz to your winter garden while you prepare for the coming of spring and the onslaught of blooms, blossoms and bright, shiny leaves.
The Red Bluff Garden Club Inc. is a member of the Cascade District Garden Club, California Garden Clubs, Inc.; Pacific Region Garden Clubs, and National Garden Clubs, Inc.