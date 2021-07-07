Every Blooming Thing

I’m not doing much gardening this year - mostly watering; so, with this article I’ve decided to review and update facts about garden clubs.
The first garden club in America was founded in January 1891 by The Ladies’ Garden Club of Athens, Georgia. On May 1, 1929, 13 states became charter members of National Garden Clubs, Inc., at an organizational meeting in Washington, D.C. Since then Garden Clubs has grown to all 50 states and the District of Columbia with 200,000+ members. Garden Clubs has 70 affiliates within the US and 300 international affiliates.
Red Bluff Garden Club, Inc. was chartered in 1955. We are a registered 501(c)3 non-profit. Currently we have 52 paid members from Corning, Cottonwood, Gerber, the Dairyville area, Los Molinos, and Red Bluff. We also have two contributing members from Antioch and Washington state, both of whom came in for our annual Plant Sale back in May - yay Vickie and Dale! Our annual dues are still only $25. Meetings are the last Tuesday of the month, excluding June, July and December, in the Fellowship Hall at the United Methodist Church on David Avenue, starting at 12:30 p.m. Come join us!
Red Bluff Garden Club recurring projects/activities include:
An Arbor Day event—planting a tree somewhere in Tehama County.
Our Scholarship Christmas Boutique and Greens Sale. No sale last year due to COVID-19, but this year save the dates of December 8-11.
Community Enhancement projects at Cone-Kimball Plaza and the Tehama Museum.
We organize an October Luncheon and Gardening/Design Program with local vendors, a silent auction, drawings, and lots of fun at Rolling Hills. No luncheon this year, look for us in 2022, usually the second Saturday in October.
We moved into the 21st Century with a Facebook page with lots of pictures—check us out.
We produce a Flower Show in partnership with the Tehama District Fair—not this year or last—you know that COVID thing—but look for us next spring.
Each month a member creates a floral design for the Tehama County Library on Diamond Ave in Red Bluff.
A cadre of members rotate to write a weekly article for the local newspapers, articles which have won several Garden Club awards in statewide competition.
We partner with USDA, Forest Service in the Penny Pines Program, donating funds for replanting the National Forests. Forest Service has put Penny Pines on a back burner due to the terrible fires raging in California—when we have a break in this drought, Penny Pines will be needed more than ever.
Our scholarship program continues—High School Seniors we sure to submit your applications next winter.
Recently, Garden Club has joined resources with North Valley Services. Sherry McHenry leads the group in providing Garden Therapy for some of their clients.
We also support the youth activities at the Sacramento Discovery Center.
This year our group, under the leadership of President Judy Paul, is working with other community leaders investigating the purchase and placement of a Blue Star Memorial Marker which honors all military.
Thank you so much for supporting our annual Plant Sale each May! Red Bluff Garden Club, Inc. is affiliated with:
National Garden Clubs, Inc. (NGC) a non-profit educational organization with its headquarters in St Louis, Missouri. It is comprised of 50 State Garden Clubs and the National Capital Area, 6,000+ member garden clubs and nearly 200,000 members. Additionally, NGC has 70 national affiliated organizations within the USA and nearly 300 international affiliated organizations in locations around the globe including: Canada, Mexico, South America, Bermuda, South Africa, Australia, and Japan.
Pacific Region of Garden Clubs composed of garden clubs from eight western states. It is one of eight regions of NGC, the largest volunteer gardening organization in the world. Pacific Region members are from Washington, Arizona, California, Oregon, Nevada, Idaho, Alaska, and Hawaii. Its official publication is WACONIAH.
California Garden Clubs, Inc. (CGCI) a non-profit educational organization, organized 12/5/1931 and admitted to NGC on 12/5/1932. CGCI has a membership of 20,000+ in 28 Districts with 267 clubs, nine affiliates, 64 associate plant Societies, and 47 Youth Clubs. CGCI’s Mission Statement is “California Garden Clubs, Inc. promotes gardening, floral design, civic beautification, environmental responsibility and the exchange of information and ideas.”
Cascade District one of 28 garden club districts in California. It is comprised of seven clubs within Tehama and Shasta counties. We meet twice a year to share gardening experiences.
Come join us for education, community contributions, friendship and fun!