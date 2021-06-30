Every Blooming Thing

The Crape Myrtle, (Lagerstroemia indica), is one of the best ornamental tree choices for our sizzling Northstate summers. This tree absolutely thrives in our summer heat and produces a plethora of dazzling flowers as irrefutable proof. It has many appealing features that will convince serious gardeners to consider its place in their gardens. I have introduced them to my dedicated succulent area. They complement my olive, African Sumac and Chilean Mesquite trees. They are deciduous so I will lose the crape myrtle canopy in the fall and winter but they add color to my spring and summer shade umbrella. I also have crape myrtles that line my driveway and are interspersed throughout my wife’s evergreen garden area. We have no fewer than 23 crape myrtles in our gardens.
Crape myrtles originated in China, Japan and Korea. In 1790 French botanist Andre Michaux brought these trees over to Charleston, South Carolina. They rapidly spread throughout the South. Ultimately they reached all USDA zones 6-10 in the United States.
There are varieties in an assortment of sizes, shapes and colors. A standard crape myrtle can grow up to 20-30 feet tall; these are the fast growers at 2-3 feet annually. You can find dwarf and semi-dwarf varieties that stand 6-8 feet tall. Then there are miniature varieties that will be only 2-5 feet tall. You can prune crape myrtles to be single trunk, multi-trunk or shrub-like.
The flower colors range from white to various shades of red, purple and pink. Crape myrtles bloom from June to September. Gardeners can prolong the blooming season by pruning off the spent blooms before they turn to seed.
Here are some examples of the diverse crape myrtle family:
Black Diamond: 8-12 feet tall, 6-8 wide, stunning black leaves with red, pink or purple blooms.
Natchez: 5 feet tall and wide, whites flowers and dark cinnamon bark. (I have a four year old Natchez near my pool that is beginning to provide some cover shade.)
Muskogee: 15-20 feet tall, 15 feet wide, lavender to pink flowers with cinnamon bark that exfoliates to a light gray.
Tonto: Up to 10 feet tall, fuscia red flowers.
Delta Blush: 1-1/2 feet tall, pink flowers.
Crape myrtles are heavy feeders and should be fertilized in spring and summer. I use Miracle Gro for my trees. Some horticultural “purists” frown upon Miracle Gro usage; however, I have used it for years on my trees and shrubs, and, most recently with my succulents. I have enjoyed excellent results. It can be expensive if you have an extensive roster of plants. A 10-10-10 fertilizer solution is an inexpensive option. Osmocote can also be used as a slow release fertilizer that won’t have to be applied so often.
I would be remiss not to mention pruning suggestions for your crape myrtles. Don’t be a Crape Murderer and hack it back to unsightly stubs. I must confess that, initially, I had some issues with this but through experiential rehabilitation, now I am more judicious in my pruning methods. Pruning should be done in the late winter through early spring. You must remove the suckers for a well sculpted tree. This will also ensure that its energy is directed to generating an extensive canopy. Remove all crossing branches as well as branches that grow toward the center of the tree. The remaining foundational branches can be pruned back about one quarter of their length.
Most likely, you will experience aphid infestation with your crape myrtle. This is quite common and can be easily addressed. Just spraying the areas with a good stream of water may remove these little devils. I use Neem oil, an organic compound, that is sprayed on the affected areas. I am a proponent of Neem oil and regularly stock my garden product shelf with this. You can also use a Dawn soap infused water solution spray.
If I have persuaded you to purchase a crape myrtle for your garden, it is not too late to plant one. Before you plant your specimen, it is a good idea to place it in a shady area outdoors for a few days and water it daily. Then move it, in the pot, to a sunny location. Your tree will require at least 6 hours of direct sunlight every day. This will cause fast growth, better blooms and reduce the possibility of powdery mildew. When spotting your tree always take into consideration it’s size at maturity; you don’t want it to outgrow, or, undergrow it’s home. These trees like well draining soil. For the first year after planting, they should be watered regularly, at least twice per week. The watering can be tapered down thereafter, except during summer months. Celebrate the Fourth of July with a veritable crape myrtle fireworks display.
“Trees are poems that the earth writes upon the sky.” Khalil Gibran
Have a joyous and freedom loving 4th of July. Happy Independence Day!
