Every Blooming Thing

Graduation season is upon us, and my graduation celebration circuit went north from Oregon to Steilacoom, Washington, between Olympia and Tacoma area on the Puget Sound.
Oh, the rain. I so enjoyed the cool, wet rain. I marveled at the drastic differences between what our area is experiencing, and this area. Western Washington is green and lush, tropical almost. Annually, Steilacoom gets about 33 inches of the liquid gold.
All of this is pertinent because my daughter and son-in-law have an impressive Dinosaur Plant, Gunnera, genus G. manitcata, in their backyard. It’s huge. I can see dinosaurs munching away on those spiny tough leaves. The plant commands attention as soon as you step out the back door, standing like enormous garden statues, from two feet up to 10 feet tall with leaves spanning two and four feet across. Gunnera, also known as giant Brazilian rhubarb, is one of the largest perennials in the world and is native to Brazil and Colombia mountains.
Gunnera form clumps and spread by rhizome root system. The stalks can be as thick as six-inch diameter with ginormous umbrella-shaped leaves. The rigid leaves have deeply lobed, cut edges with spikes across the underside and on the reddish veins.
Gunnera, a flowering plant of Gunneraceae family, loves year-round wet, soggy soil. I didn’t see blooms per se, but my son-in-law said the teeny flowers appear on the “pine cone-looking” conical shapes at the base of the stalk. The end of summer red/orange-colored seeds ripen to be scattered near and far. Up to 250,000 seeds can be produced by one plant. Wow.
G. manicata is the largest species of Gunnera, and it is grown for the gigantic leaves. Those leaves can be used for roofing, black dye, and substitute umbrella cover. I tried to bring home several leaves for a personal project, and after placing leaves with wet paper in large garbage bags, they didn’t make it. Big disappointment.
If you’re wondering about eating Dinosaur Food, “there aren’t any reported toxic attacks”, but I think I would leave it for the dinosaurs. Another species, G. perpensa, is reportedly used for veterinary and people ailments in Southern Africa; can be eaten raw, peeled and fiber removed, or cooked. The G. tinctoria, Southern Chile and Argentina, is used in “salads, liquor and marmalade.” I am puzzled though, because not all sources agree on this plant’s toxicity. Yes, I’ll leave it for the dinosaurs to eat.
If you live in a wet, humid area, or Jurassic Park, care for the Gunnera is fairly easy. Water and nutrients. These two things make the rhizomes and leaves grow bigger. Remember Gunnera are not water plants, but plants that need lots of water. You will need to research plants that grow in the shade of this statuesque plant. In the fall, cut down the stalks and leaves and use them for protective mulch over the center rhizome clump during the winter. In spring, clean up the Gunnera garden area so the shoots can pop up.
Gunnera can be ordered from some nurseries, and they are shipped in the winter when dormant. If you’re interested in growing this attention-grabbing plant, locate a low spot in a corner or a spot next to a boggy water feature. Add lots of compost to the soil and place a sprinkler under the plant to give it lots of water consistently and deeply. The tops of the leaves like to be watered just as much as the roots. If it gets too enormous for your chosen spot, hack off some the extended leaves and stalks. No problem. Also, you can transplant or discard some of the rhizomes in the winter for size management.
A note of interest is Gunnera is a “huge” problem for Ireland and much of Europe. The gigantic leaves shade plants underneath, and evidently, caused extinction of some of Ireland’s native plants. Ireland is not a fan of the Gunnera.
There is much more to learn of the Gunnera species; however, I will tell you this, Red Bluff Garden Club will meet on August 31. Happy, safe summer.
Red Bluff Garden Club Inc. is a member of the Cascade District Garden Club; California Garden Clubs, Inc.; Pacific Regional Garden Club; and National Garden Clubs, Inc.