This time of year, I start prepping the garden for fall and winter. Now is the time to look around to see where I need a plant, or where I need to thin or move plants. After reading an article on division of plants, I was prompted to look in my flower garden for clumping, spreading, or woody plants. Yes, I had clumpers, spreaders, and woody that needed to be divided and replanted or potted.
It isn’t math, but gardening science. How to know which perennials to divide? Rule of thumb is to divide perennials every two to five years. If your plant is clumping, spreading or woody, probably, it is time to divide. Another clue is if your plant is not thriving with fewer blooms, or has quit blooming totally.
If your plant has wandered from its space, or looking too stringy, you may want to divide. If your plant is getting woody, you may want to divide. I am not delving into the woody separation. It is bit more involved.
Reasons you may want to divide your perennials? “Vegetative propagation, or separating perennials into two or more pieces,” helps the plant to grow healthier with more blooms, if it’s a bloomer. Also, the roots have a chance to soak up nutrients and water that it needs for optimal growth.
Second, you can control the size of your plant, and, third, you will have free plants for other areas, or you can pot some pieces to give to friends and family. I plan to propagate for our Garden Club Spring plant sale in April!
These are general tips to separating perennial plants. First, plan to divide on a cool day; not too hot, not too cold. Prepare the new space before digging up the divider. Use a general fertilizer in the hole, and water when the transplant is completed.
There are three ways to separate your plant: pull apart by hand if the section is small or easy to pull; use a serrated knife/tool or a shovel; or insert two of something, back-to-back and divide. Knock the dirt off the roots and inspect for any problems. For ease of handling, you can separate into quarters. If one quarter is still too big, separate into smaller groups of 3 to 5 leaves with good roots. This works well on the iris clumps. After separating irises, cut the leaves down to 3 to 5 inches tall, shaping in a point. Also, the best time to separate perennials is during their dormant stage. Or if they bloom in the spring, divide in the fall, before freezing weather, and fall bloomers, divide in the spring.
I have procrastinated so long to attack my huge clump of Indian Paintbrushes, I will need to shovel down deep, so as not to injure the roots, then I will use a shovel, or saw to separate it; hence, my research on how to do it! My spreaders, the California Fushia, will be easier by digging up outlying sections for transplant. No need for the saw. I checked out my Feverfew and daisies, which multiply by rhizomes and by seed. I will need to dig a wider area around the plant, and divide the crown by shovel. It’s easy to dig up a plant that is growing in the wrong space. Definitely, not as hard as the Indian Paintbrush.
Caveat. It is recommended not to divide the following perennials: poppies, baby’s breath, euphorbias, columbines, butterfly weed. This is not a comprehensive list, so you will want to research your particular perennial. On the other hand, there are plenty of perennials that can be divided.
I’ve been writing about outdoor perennials; however, the general guide can be applied to house plants. I have a Chinese Money house plant that is overflowing the planter! The vegetative propagation process is pretty much the same. I gathered small containers and potting soil. I cut the root between the pup and parent plant, and carefully, pulled roots and pup up. Couple of differences are not to water and not to fertilize for one week. I did cheat on the water tip. The soil looked so dry I added just a sprinkle of water. At this time there are 12 new plants.
If my vegetative propagation is successful, there will be Chinese Money plants, daisies, Indian Paintbrush and many more plants at the April plant sale.
