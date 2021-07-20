Every Blooming Thing

Plumbago auriculata, also known as Plumbago capensis, Cape Plumbago, Sky Flower, or Leadwort is native to South Africa. It will grow comfortably in Zones 8-11 in the U.S. and is commonly found in Texas and Florida. It will flower year-round in tropical areas. Here it flowers beautifully from May until late fall.
I have had my plumbago for about 15 years. It has been a great addition to my garden as it is easy to care for and very colorful all summer. It’s planted near a huge rock and a coral miniature rose which
compliments the lovely blue color. This year mine is about 6 feet tall and 5 feet wide, but they can grow to 10 feet by 10 feet.
I prune it back quite a bit in late winter to keep it sized for my area. They do tend to ramble and would look simply lovely cascading over a wall or fence. Plumbago plants like full sun and will bloom profusely. In shadier areas, they will bloom just a bit less. The flowers form on new growth, so the more you keep them lightly shaped and groomed, the more blooms you get. Fertilize with a slow- release fertilizer to encourage weeks of blooms.
Butterflies and birds are attracted to plumbago blooms. Over the years I have planted many flowers that pollinators are attracted to. Last summer I saw several swallowtail butterflies loving the plumbago! Another added benefit, they are pest and deer resistant.
They prefer a fertile, well-drained soil, slightly acidic. Once established, the plant is quite drought tolerant. Articles say one can plant them in a container and they would be awesome on a big porch or trailing over the side of a deck. You need to give some protection from frost if in a container. Mine is in the ground and it dies back somewhat in winter. This just helps keep the size more manageable as far as I am concerned. You can propagate from seeds, cuttings, or dividing the root ball in the fall.
Plumbago is multi-branched shrub. Leaves are about 2 inches long, light to medium green. At the base of each flower cluster are little ears (winged-like leaflets) hence the name auriculata. The flowers are five petals, in showy clusters which remind me very much of Phlox. They have sticky hairs that allow children to use them as earrings.
Sometimes plumbago can irritate your skin. If so, you can wear gloves when pruning, etc. Over the years people have used the plant for medicinal remedies. Colors range from white to pale blue to dark blue. The blues are Imperial Blue and Royal Cape, and Alba is a white variety. I’m not sure of the specific name of mine, but it surely is a gorgeous periwinkle blue!
In addition to the species that grow as upright shrubs, there is a groundcover variety called Ceratostigna plumbaginoides. It grows 6-10 inches tall in a wiry, mat-forming manner. It is a bit darker blue flower, and will tolerate a bit of foot traffic. I have this type also, growing between my large shrub plumbago and my Sally Holmes climbing rose. It makes a nice contrast.
I must admit that when it is so HOT and watering such a concern, it is a bit harder to have peak gardening enthusiasm! I am in the lightly maintaining mode, working in the early part of the cooler days, which have been scarce! But one can always be thinking of new plants for just that spot, and hope for rain this winter. Maybe a plumbago plant will be a choice for you. The blue is unique and it is so easy to grow.
