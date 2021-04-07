Every Blooming Thing

Most gardeners agree that they want to have flowers all year long. It has taken me awhile to finally reach this goal, but it has been well worth the wait. I am proud to show my gardens in any season.
The easiest way to accomplish this is by going to your local nursery monthly and selecting plants that are in bloom. To cut back on cost, choose your perennial or annual in the smallest container available. I find that the smaller sizes adapt easier into their new surroundings. You will be surprised how quickly they grow. For example, I bought two River Birches at the same time one in a five gallon container and one in a one gallon container. The smaller tree out grew the largest one and was much more robust. Plus, I saved money!
Of course, the trickiest season is winter. My flowering perennials during this time consist of ‘Yuletide’ camellia sasanqua, hellebores and daphne ‘Aureomarginata’.
‘Yuletide’ has a profusion of bright red single camellias with bright yellow centers. It is stunning during Christmas through January.
Hellebores are long lived plants blooming during the winter months and into early spring. They can grow even in the darkest corners of your garden. I find that cutting back the previous years leaves as the flowers emerge creates a showier display. Not too worry, the new leaves will soon follow.
The daphne bursts into bloom in January and the very fragrant flowers last for about three months. I even had additional new flowers after the flush of new growth.
Next comes the cool spring flowers followed by the warm spring flowers. This is also the time when you should resist buying tender annuals. There is always a chance of late frosts. I buy mine after the 15th of April. Annuals are so important as they provide the longest display of color. You can see mealycup sage among the late blooming daffodils and plumbago ground cover in the picture. It is hardy to -40 degrees.
Most of the summer perennials and annuals last into fall until the first frost. This is the time to monitor your gardens closely as the windy days and hot scorching sun take their toll on all flowers.
Gardening is hard work but the benefits out weigh the aches and pains, especially when you can show off your flowers year long,
