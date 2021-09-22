On September 15, the Red Bluff Garden Club hosted a fun filled morning for members and prospective new members. Club members were encouraged to attend and invite a friend to join in the activities, who might then consider joining the club!
This first ever “Brunch & Bubbly” was so much fun it may well become an annual event! Members Liz Ramos, Dottie Renstrom, and Fran Galantine planned and organized the garden party. Liz, with her husband, Gary, graciously offered their home and lovely surrounding yards so we had plenty of space and fresh air. Club members shared delicious brunch food, with a nice selection of various bubbly beverages.
Guests could participate in a make and take bird feeder project, rock painting, and spirited Bingo with some nice gift cards for winners. Information about some of the Club’s activities like the Christmas Scholarship and Green Sale, Design Luncheon, Plant Sale, as well as our meeting schedule was shared.
If you might be interested in joining our club, we meet the last Tuesday of most months at the Fellowship Hall at the First United Methodist Church, 525 David Ave., Red Bluff. Doors are open at 12:30 p.m., the program and meeting beginning at 1p.m. We always try to have a guest speaker present an educational program at each meeting. Last month, Natalie Peterson from Dye Creek Wildlife Rescue enthusiastically shared how she cares for her rescued animals and how this hot and smokey summer has been so difficult for animals in the forests.
The Red Bluff Garden Club has been a formal club since 1955. The objectives of the club are to:
- Create, promote and further interest in horticulture, gardening, floral and landscape design, plant and bird life, and appreciation of the natural beauties of the State of California.
- Encourage civic beautification and roadside development.
- Assist in projects for the conservation of our natural resources.
- Educate the public in matters relating to horticulture, gardening, floral and landscape design, civic beautification and resource conservation.
If you think you might be interested in joining our club, please come to a meeting. Dues are only $25 a year. Please don’t feel that you have to be a great gardener to join us!! We all learn and experiment together. It’s a fun way to share, learn about plants, creating healthy soil, native and drought tolerant plants, and ways to brighten your surroundings, all while having fun and making some new friends! You can check us out on Facebook, Red Bluff Garden Club, and give us a Like. New members are always welcome!!
Our next meeting will be Tuesday, Sept. 28, see location and time above. Will Fulton, a Master Gardener with many years of experience, will present a program, “Native Plants and Climate Change.”
Also, please “save the date” for our Scholarship Christmas Boutique and Green Sale scheduled for Dec. 8 – 11, 2021 at the Union Hall on Baker Road. All proceeds from this sale go to our scholarship fund for high school seniors who are interested in pursuing an education in a field related to horticulture or environmental related areas. We are so excited to be back this year, offering wreaths, designs, unique boutique items, and tasty food items for your Christmas giving! Watch for more details for this special event!
Red Bluff Garden Club Inc. is a member of Cascade District, California Garden Clubs, Inc., Pacific Region Garden Clubs, Inc., and National Garden Clubs, Inc.