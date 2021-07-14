Every Blooming Thing

What is the secret to a long lasting bouquet of flowers in a container? Believe it or not, frequent water changing and adding a spoonful of vodka does the trick. The scientific reason, of course, is that alcohol inhibits ethylene production, which is a ripening gas emitted by plants to help them mature. I like to think that a vodka cocktail just makes them happy and exuberant. Be aware though, that plants like people, can only tolerate small concentrations of alcohol. There are more benign additives you can use, such as Sprite or 7-Up. These give cut flowers the necessary combination of acidic water and sugar, but they also encourage bacterial growth. Therefore, a little bleach is also needed if adding them.
Do you have an ongoing problem with snails and slugs? Would you like them to die happy? Put out a small saucer of beer in your garden. They like beer a lot, so they will be lured into your trap. It is the yeast that attracts them. Most go in for a sip, fall in and drown. However, there will always be some who get a drink and just leave happy, so you have to keep putting out your trap. They are not particular, so an inexpensive beer is fine. Save your favorite craft brew to drink with your friends.
Here are some secret tips when planting your tomatoes next year. For sweeter tomatoes, put two tablespoons of baking soda in the bottom of the hole and cover with two inches of dirt. A teaspoon of cinnamon can also be added at this time, which will keep fungus and cut worms away. It also smells good. After the tomatoes have been planted, dried banana peels can be scattered under the plants to encourage growth. To further pamper your tomatoes, don’t forget to plant marigolds nearby to help keep garden pests away.
Is your soil acidic or alkaline? This could be important to know. For instance, tomatoes like a slightly acidic soil. Here is an easy test. Pour some vinegar in your soil sample. If it bubbles it is alkaline. To test for acidity, put half a cup of water into your soil sample and then add half a cup of baking soda. If the soil bubbles or fizzes, the soil is acidic.
Want some more garden secrets? When planting small seeds like radish or carrot seeds, mix the seeds with unflavored gelatin powder. It adds nitrogen to the soil. When rooting a plant or cutting in water, add a ground up aspirin. This aids in water absorption.
Did you know vinegar is a good cheap weed killer? Use it for killing weeds or grass coming up in cracks in cement. Salt will also kill weeds in cracks in walkways. Mix one cup salt to two cups water. Salt is also a gruesome way to kill slugs and snails if you are so inclined.
Want to grow birdhouses in your garden and impress the kids? Plant some gourds. All kinds of birds will make nests in gourds. Another secret, each spring coat shovels and hoes with car wax. This will make the dirt come off easily and not cling. It will not make digging fun, just easier.
Finally, this is an important garden secret. When planting vegetables, always plant ones your family likes to eat. As an example, why waste time to plant asparagus or eggplant if no one wants to eat it.
