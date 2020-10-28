Gardening Friends are the best of friends--they give you plants! I cherish my friends and the plants they have given me over the years. This time of year, I’m enjoying my Maximilian Sunflower, or Helianthus maximilliani, given to me by friend and former neighbor Rosie Bennett.
Helianthus maximilliani are native to North America and first identified in the 1830’s growing in the prairies of Mid-west by German explorer and naturalist Prince Maximilian of Wied-Neuweid (a small German state). As is the custom, it is named for him.
This sunflower is easy to grow and not at all needy. Rosie gave me a box with a shovel full of soil and roots one spring about 10 years ago. I brought it home and shoved the roots in the border at the end of the house. This plant grows by rhizomes and spread vigorously—it is not for a small garden. Now I have about 10 feet of plants in that border. They can also be propagated from soft-wood cuttings or seed. But a clump of roots was good enough for my garden! Thank you, Rosie!
This border faces the hot blazing sun and has poor (rocky clay) soil with good drainage. These plants need only water—and not lots of that. No rich soil and no fertilizer—these will cause the plants to grow weak stems.
My Helianthus maximilliani blooms the whole month of October, and is a welcome sight at the northwest end of our house—its tall stems waving in the breezes. The 5-10-foot-tall stems are topped with cheery bright yellow blossoms 3-5 inches across, with 15-19 ribbed rays and a small green eye that turns brown as the flower matures. Like most all sunflowers the stems are hairy and have narrow grayish-green leaves 5-10 inches long. My husband, Jack, grumbles a little because the stems must be tied up to withstand our wind. Or you can grow them against a garden wall in a more protected area than what we have.
After the flowers are all spent, we let the stems dry over the winter. In early spring we cut the dried stems down to ground level, add water and they start doing their thing. By mid-September they are tall and getting ready to bloom.
The blooms are a magnet for butterflies and bees. I’ve also read that new shoots are edible for humans. In the “wild” livestock and wildlife graze on them; surprisingly, our resident deer population have never (so far) bothered them—which gives them a plus plus in my book!
Cultivate your garden, cultivate your gardening friends—Gardening Is NOT Cancelled!
The Red Bluff Garden Club is a member of Cascade District, California Garden Clubs, Inc., Pacific Region Garden Clubs, Inc., and National Garden Clubs, Inc.