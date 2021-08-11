Every Blooming Thing

I have been gardening for some time but apparently not long enough! I thought I would save time and money to relocate a large asparagus plant to a new large pot that sits beside a decorative bench along my front sidewalk. It was large enough to drape easily over the sides of the container. It was perfect!
However, time would prove otherwise. About one month later I discovered this perennial was in distress. The leaves that were once lush green had lost their color. It was getting too much shade and not enough sun in this dappled shade area. I removed it and planted it back to its original space. I am now happy to report that it is healthy again.
Since the pot was again empty, I needed to refill it. Company was coming and I wanted it to be planted, especially since it is in a prime location. I went to the Corning ACE Hardware planting section and found just what I was looking for. The prices were reasonable and I was happy.
This time instead of one large perennial, I decided to find several smaller annuals to provide more color and interest. I wanted to create a “thriller” (tall) for the center, two plants for the “filler” ( mid section) and finally a “spiller” (cascades over the pot).
For my thriller I selected a cordyline which is actually a perennial that will grow nicely for years in this sized pot. It has long sword-like maroon leaves edged in bright pink. The variety is named ‘Electric Pink’.
I also chose two coleus as my fillers. They both have striking colors in maroon and lime. These varieties are ‘Royal Apple Brandy’ and ‘Chocolate Drop’.
My spiller is a sweet potato vine called ‘Margarita”. All of these plants are common and can be easily found.
I felt like I was once again restored as a gardener and that my mission was successfully completed. If you don’t succeed at first try, try again!
