every blooming thing

During the seasonal changes between late June and mid-July, I realized I needed more instant color in my borders. The spring blooms were done and the summer flowers were just in their beginning stages. The glory of the new spring shrub foliage which I mostly prefer had faded during our harsh summer heat. I was craving more color, much more color.
A friend from the garden club joined me and we decided to go nursery shopping at our two favorite nurseries in Chico and, of course, lunch. I became easily distracted at Magnolia Nursery and found a hosta which I couldn’t resist. At The Plant Barn I saw just what I wanted. It was covered in bright yellow flowers,’Irish Eyes’ rudbeckia.
I could see that I could easily split this plant into two sections which made me happy. I now will have two plants for the price of one.
‘Irish Eyes’ is a tough and easy perennial to grow in our zone 9 area. It adds height about 18 to 24 inches to the flower bed. It bears 2-3 1/2 inches of bright yellow blooms with a green cone in the center of flower. She is actually related to the black-eyed Susan but to me she definitely outshines her cousin by far. ‘Irish Eyes’ just dazzles in her space.
This perennial is actually great as a cut flower with its long stems. Deadhead to promote continuous bloom until autumn. It is deer resistant but attracts butterflies, bees and other fliers. Remember that when planting in this extreme heat not to greatly disturb the roots and check daily for watering. I plant year-round but am avid about making sure that these plants are surviving, especially during extreme temperatures.
The Red Bluff Garden Club meets this month on Aug. 29 at the Red Bluff United Methodist Church at 525 David Ave.,Red Bluff. Our speakers are from the Chico Altacal Audubon Society. They will be addressing Bird Friendly Gardening Tips. Hope to see you there.
The Red Bluff Garden Club, Inc. Is a member of the Cascade District Club, California Garden Clubs, Inc. And National Garden Clubs, Inc.