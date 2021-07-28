Every Blooming Thing

My husband just picked our first figs today, July 22! We will have plenty to eat and share as once they start, they are very prolific. So, as I was tasting the first yummy ones, I decided to make a batch of fig bread which is one of our favorite ways to use some figs.
The fig, Ficus carica is part of the mulberry family. It is native to the Mediterranean and western Asia. The fig was one of the first plants cultivated by humans. There are reports of its use in ancient Greece and Roman times. Fig leaves are often used to shield human anatomy parts in statues!
The fig tree is long living, often getting very tall and gnarly. They like porous soil and can grow in poor soil. Seasonal drought is handled by figs quite easily, as their deep roots will seek out deeper ground water. We often put a small drip line on the fig tree to give it a bit of water as the fruit is ripening. During the winter we prune our fig tree to keep it more manageable and easier to pick the figs.
California has the ideal climate for figs. Here in northern California, we have a Mediterranean climate so suitable for figs.
Figs are deciduous with large lobed leaves. The leaves are fuzzy which can make you itch. When you pick figs, the milky sap can be an irritant to human skin. My husband wears a light long-sleeved shirt and sometimes gloves when picking figs. He is the “picker”, I am the cook and preserver of the figs!
There are three types of edible figs. The Persistent, or common fig, includes the variety Brown Turkey which is our tree. The fruit is oval shaped, about two inches long. The skin is deep blue to purple, and the flesh inside is a pretty reddish color. The Caducous (Smyrna) type requires fig wasps for pollination. The third type is called Intermediate (San Pedro).
Fresh figs do not transport well. They are the very best eaten warm right off the tree, but they will keep for a few days on your counter or longer in the refrigerator. I dry lots of them with my dehydrator, and cut and freeze bags for favorite recipes to make in the winter.
Figs are good for you to eat! They have good fiber for regularity, and generous amounts of calcium and potassium that is good for bone strength. There are so many good ways to eat them. Fig jam, fig bread, fig bars, and fig and almond crostata (a pie type dessert) are just a few. Roasting fig halves with balsamic vinegar, honey, and a squeeze of lemon is very tasty! Last summer I made Bourbon figs too. Pinterest has many great ideas! So, if you find some figs at the Farmer’s Market, or maybe a friend or neighbor has a surplus, give them a try. There are many tasty possibilities!
Fig Bread
Makes two loaves; bake at 350 degrees for one hour
2 ½ cups sugar
3 cups flour
½ cup buttermilk
¾ cup oil
2 t. baking soda
1 cup chopped nuts
3 eggs
1 t. salt
2 cups chopped fresh figs
1 t. cinnamon
Mix ingredients and separate equally into two loaf pans to bake
The next meeting of our club will be Aug. 31. Watch for updates in this weekly space and on Facebook.
The Red Bluff Garden Club Inc. is a member of Cascade District, California Garden Clubs, Inc., Pacific Region Garden Clubs Inc., and National Garden Clubs, Inc.