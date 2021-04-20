My source for identifying plants, a master gardener friend, was baffled by my lovely new plant, a Japanese Rose. Granted she didn’t have the visual just heard the name on the phone. “Never heard of it,” was the response. When I began my search to purchase the Japanese Rose, Pleniflora Japanese Kerria of the Rosaceae family, it was not easy for me to locate. Finally, I ordered it online.
The Japanese Rose is known by several names: Japanese Kerria, Bachelor’s Buttons, Double-Flowered Japanese Rose, Jew’s Mallow, Kerria japonica ‘Flore Pleno,’ Kerria japonica ‘Plena’, Easter Rose, Yellow Rose of Texas. Really?
According to Google dictionary the definition, Kerria means “eastern Asian shrub of the rose family, cultivated for its yellow flowers, especially the double-flowered variety,”. Enlightening. The name Kerria is in honor of William Kerr who collected plants in China. In 1805, Kerr introduced the double-flowered Kerria to England. The Japanese Kerria, native to Japan and China, was awarded the highly regarded Award of Garden Merit by the Royal Horticultural Society.
This shrub appealed to me, because it looked amazing with long, weeping stems loaded with yellow pompom type yellow flowers. It grows between 6 feetto 10 feet tall and wide. Perfect for my corner space. Somewhat surprising to me was Japanese Kerria is a sun or shade tolerant plant, unlike regular roses which prefer full sun. Perfect. This shrub is not too fussy about soils; however, I really want this deciduous plant to thrive so I amended the native soil with a rich composted soil. Once established this shrub is drought tolerant, meaning it doesn’t have to be watered every day. With our super-hot weather, I will add mulch around the site to help with moisture retention and weed prevention.
Japanese Rose is touted as pest and disease resistant. After the shrub is finished blooming in late spring, it can be pruned back for control of shape and size. Since it is a deciduous plant, the light green leaves will turn yellow and drop in the Fall season. Through winter the stems remain bright green.
My Kerria japonica is too young to propagate now, however, I think my first share will be with my plant identifier.
Two exciting dates for your calendar. Tuesday, April 27, Red Bluff Garden Club will have its regular meeting at the Methodist Church, 525 David St., Red Bluff. The club will be adhering to CDC guidelines so members and visitors will socially distance in the meeting room, and wear face masks as required by guidelines. Hand sanitizer will be available.
Secondly, on Saturday May 1, at the same address, in the church parking lot, from 9 to 2 p.m., the Red Bluff Garden Club will have its annual plant sale. I love plant sales. We have a big variety of plants propagated by members and friends. Hope to see you at both events!
The Red Bluff Garden Club is a member of Cascade District, California Garden Clubs, Inc., Pacific Region Garden Clubs, Inc., and National Garden Clubs, Inc.