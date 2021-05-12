The phrase “lavender’s blue, dilly, dilly,” is taken from an English nursery rhyme written over 350 years ago. So, is lavender a flower, a color or just a word (a verb)? It is, of course, all of those; but what in the world is a dilly? A dilly is an obsolete term once used in the 1700’s for a horse drawn carriage for hire, whereas dilly, dilly (are you ready for this?) is defined as an epizeusixis, meaning a word or phrase recited in quick succession and used for emphasis, for fun or to cause laughter. In other words, it doesn’t mean anything.
A lavender plant, technically, is an herb from the mint family that produces spike like flowers. Lavender, as a descriptive color, is a light purple on the blue side. The word lavender (a verb) is not new, it comes from the Latin “lavare” meaning “to wash”. The ancient Romans and Greeks added lavender oil to their baths for its healthy and antiseptic properties. Presumably, that is how the lavender plant got its name.
Back 500 years ago in Elizabethan England, soap, when available, was very expensive, but almost anyone could grow the lavender plant. It was used as one of the cheaper perfumes, which was an important part of hygiene back then.
Their linens were laid out in lavender rather than washing as the water in 16th century England was contaminated with sewage and likely would be fetid. It was said that Queen Elizabeth I only took a bath occasionally, and King James VI never washed his hands, only “rubb’d” them with the wet edge of a napkin.
It is indeed easy to grow lavender. Probably when most people think of lavender they think English or French lavender, but there is also a Spanish Lavender (lavendula stoechas), which grows well in our area because it tolerates a hot climate and is deer and drought resistant.
Find a spot in your garden with full sun and light soil that drains well, because it does not need a lot of water and, as mentioned before, is drought tolerant. It is also the perfect plant for container gardening as it does well in pots. Spanish Lavender is tall growing with rich purple cone shaped flowers that have dark purple “bracts’ that resemble rabbit ears. Lavender is a semi-woody perennial and is evergreen. It forms into a shrub and comes back every year. They can grow thick and woody and do need trimming to produce fragrant flowers each year. Wait until the second year to trim, prune to an inch above the wood, but don’t take away the wood itself, as it won’t grow back.
Lavender also attracts pollinators to your garden. Putting in a pollinator plant is important because in simple terms, a pollinator is one that attracts bees, butterflies and hummingbirds or other beneficial creatures that transfer pollen from flower to flower.
It is good to grow lavender. It is a comfort to the nose, eyes and heart. It is nearly as good as a “hot shower”, dilly, dilly.
