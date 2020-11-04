Every blooming thing

Triple digit temperatures and devastating wild fires creating dense smoke for days. Social distancing and the lockdown of local businesses, all because of the Corona virus, which also caused a shortage of products and of course the usage of masks and seemingly gallons of hand sanitizer. Then the elections and political unrest, which has made for craziness in our society. Wow!
Personally, my garden fared no better, which I blamed on the smoke. Unbelievably, my zucchini plants did not produce a single zucchini. Lush plants, blossoms, but no fruit. Simply unheard of. What about my tomato plants, you ask? Almost the same thing. They did manage to squeeze out a few unremarkable tomatoes. To add insult to my misery, the gophers moved in. There has to be a herd of them. One gopher could not cause so much destruction. Because of so many animals in our neighborhood, poison was out. The home remedy of coffee grounds sprinkled on their holes was tried, but did not work. I read that dog poop buried in their holes would work, but I discarded that idea for many reasons. The next idea I tried was moth balls. Their strong smell has seemed to temporarily drive them out, but I know they are lurking around close. Supposedly they are sensitive to smells. I am ready for them if they come back, I still have some things to try. The gopher war goes on, only a small battle has been won.
One bright spot in my garden this year has been the dependable Mexican Heather, also known as elfin herb, artificial heather or false heather. It is always fun to find a plant you didn’t know existed. A few years ago in the garden center, my husband and I saw a small green spreading plant with tiny lavender flowers. “Mexican Heather, a perennial ground cover, botanical name Cuphea Hyssopifolia”, said the little information tag. As we were just landscaping our new home and we needed something to soften the edges around our sidewalk, we scooped up eight of these plants, not really knowing anything about them. We brought them home and planted them. Seventeen years later these same eight plants are cheerfully thriving. Seems incredible, but true. Every year they put out their lacy foliage and jewel like flowers, re-blooming continuously well into fall. When the first freeze comes, I cut them down to a couple of inches and the next spring they come back as vigorous as ever. They are undemanding of soil types and thrive on sunshine and well drained moderate moisture to produce ongoing blooms. Little maintenance is needed to keep the plant happy. As an added bonus it is attractive to butterflies, bees and humming birds.
The summer of 2020 and the lesson I learned is that we must “stop and smell the roses” and enjoy the little things about life. Although in my case it is stop and smell the Mexican Heather.
