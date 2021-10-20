Every blooming thing

The garden called my name. In touring the garden, I realized Fall isn’t the end of beautiful colors. Autumn chrysanthemums are so deep and rich in color this year. The deep maroon color is my favorite, and combined with the rust, yellow and orange colors, they are the epitome of Fall.
To complete the Autumn pastoral picture, add the climbing, swaying plumbago with its clusters of light blue flowers; insert the shepherd’s hook with climbing Black Eyed Susans spotted with small yellow, orange, and deep orangey-red blooms. Did I mention the spots of chartreuse green of a potato vine and Hostas? Beautiful.
Adding to the Autumn panorama, and the focus of this article, is the colorful Mirablis jalapa, family Nyctaginaceae. Common names range from Four o’clock, False jalap, Prairie Four o’clock, and my preference, Marvel of Peru. Marvel isn’t exotic nor a rare species, however, in the garden or in a planter, it adds a low growing and interesting plant - beginning with its name. Mirabilis translates to “wonderful,” and Jalapa is the capital of Veracruz, Mexico. Marvel was cultivated by the Incas as an ornamental flower and food. Since the seeds and roots are poisonous, young leaves were cooked as a vegetable. Caution: I don’t recommend eating it!
M. jalapa is an herbaceous plant which describes many of its characteristics. Its stems are not woody, so rather than upright the spindly stems grow in a sprawling way. Since Marvel of Peru is considered a perennial in our zone, it produces lots of flowers in one season, dies back and returns again in the spring. The tubular flowers are a deep reddish pink; however, they can be white, red, or multicolor on one plant. The flowers are papery with bracts similar to a Bougainville.
Four O’clock flowers are nocturnal, generally, closing up between 4 pm and 8 p.m. During the night they may give off a nice smelling fragrance, closing up in the morning to repeat the cycle.
I have noticed some differences in my Four O’clocks. They open during the morning and start to close about noon with full closure before 2 p.m. The blooms aren’t fragrant during the day, and if they’re fragrant in the middle of the night like other M. jalapa, I’ll never know it.
Gardeners who think they can’t grow anything, may be in luck with this species. M. jalapa are very hardy down to 5 degrees Fahrenheit. They enjoy full sun and are resistant to most pests and diseases. Watch out for aphids and slugs, which are the curse for most plants. They aren’t picky about soil, but like well-draining spots. If choosing Four O’clock for your garden, remember they need frequent watering. The plants let you know they’re thirsty by sadly wilting, but quickly revive with water.
Visit your garden or a friend’s garden and enjoy the beauty of Autumn color.
Red Bluff Garden Club will meet for our monthly meeting on Oct. 26 at First Methodist Church, 525 David Ave., Red Bluff. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. with speaker beginning at 1 p.m., followed by business meeting. Program will be “Native and Ornamental Grasses” by Lisa Endicott, McConnell Arboretum Horticulture Manager.
