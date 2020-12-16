Every Blooming Thing

Recently, I read a very interesting article “Scotland Yards”, by Peter Ross in the Smithsonian, November 2020. Nope not a whodunit mystery. Think of Great Britain with castles, moats, mazes and hedges galore. Great Britain and hedges are the clue words.
There is an estimated 435,000 to 500,000 thousand miles of hedgerows in Great Britain. Research indicates hedges began way back between 2,000 to 6,000 years ago. The purpose of the hedgerows was to delineate property lines; to separate animals from the gardens; and/or make a fence for animals; and, possibly, for defense. In more recent times, after and between World Wars, citizens in the urban areas began using the hedgerow as a property line. This could have been “my retreat,” “my space” reaction. My conjecture only, however, there is speculation that a hedge may give a hint of the owner behind the hedge. Hmmm.
Around the 15th century, the “Enclosure Movement”, initiated more structured, uniform hedgerows which were used in legal documents to identify property ownership. Unfortunately, this movement disrupted and dislodged rural workers who had to move to more populated areas to search for work. About 1607 there was a revolt against blocking off the public lands and protesters destroyed some hedges and fences. Destruction of an owner’s hedge was a serious matter and could land a person in the stocks for a time. According to my knowledge from television, time in the stocks was not a comfortable time.
Researchers put the age of a haga, or hedge, at approximately 100 years old or less if it contains only one species of plant. If the haga has up to 10 – 12 species, it is estimated at about 1,000 years old.
Leylandii is the fastest growing plant for a hedge, however, there were and are many choices for a beautiful screen hedge: yew, holly, privet, boxwood, ash. In addition to the uses mentioned for a hedgerow, it is beneficial as the rain forests of South American for the environment. According to the Smithsonian article, hedges can absorb 2,800 lbs. of carbon dioxide a year and store it for approximately 20 years. In addition, hedgerows provide habitat for nesting birds, hibernating animals, small animals, insects, butterflies and resting birds.
And birds are what prompted this article. We don’t have, a hedge per se, but we have a small faux hedge which provides a habitat for birds, butterflies, bees, and napping cats. This habitat has been humorously dubbed “Charlotte’s Wall.” No, it could not be used as a property line nor a defense line, and it definitely will not keep the animals from our garden.
I’m so thankful for “Charlotte’s Wall”, because without this lovely faux hedge, we would not be enjoying the antics of many different species of birds and cats. The scrub jay who comes to scare all the smaller birds, then leaves without a thought. We have a couple of towhees that try to bully the others, but the bold sparrows scatter then return quickly. Lately, the birds have discovered a DIY solar water feature that has been there for a couple of months.
It is amazing how delightful it is watching the sparrows take a shower, and finally, a hummingbird has bravely tasted the water at its highest peak. Viewing all this action right outside of our dining area is like watching a National Geographic documentary without the commentary.
The cats? They just watch the birds as we do.
