Every blooming thing

What do gardeners do on vacation? If we’re lucky, and I was, we go to big nurseries and lovely gardens. I had a wonderful time in Alabama with my brother and sister-in-law who are enthusiastic gardeners. One of the first things we did was visit a huge nursery. That’s how I came to be faced with the problem of getting a plant home.
My sister-in-law discovered a unique plant- new to us – the Chinese Money Plant, Pilea peperomioides of the Urticaceae family. It is an evergreen, perennial herb/succulent. Succulent because it stores water in the stems and leaves. This houseplant is an unusual, interesting plant with hard, shiny leaves that are coin-shaped on long bouncy stems extending from a center stalk; hence, one of its common names, my favorite, the UFO (unidentified flying object). Other very appropriate common names, in addition to Money Plant are Pancake Plant, Mirror Plant, Friendship Plant, Pass It On Plant, Missionary Plant.
Of course, the Chinese label clues you in to the origins of this unique plant: Southwest China, Yunnan and Sichuan provinces. Its legend claims an owner will have “good luck, money and fortune”. I’ll take that. Pancake refers to the shape of the leaves; Mirror hints to the glossy leaves and suggests we self-reflect; Friendship and Pass It On are indications of the easy propagation of and fast growth of many “babies” that the Money plant produces which you give to your many friends and neighbors! The Missionary label refers to the fact that a Swedish missionary discovered the Pilea peperomioides in 1946 and introduced it to Europe.
Interestingly, the plant remained fairly anonymous until the 1970's when Instagram popularized this fabulous plant! With fame came the desire of many plant lovers to own a Chinese Money Plant. Gardeners like the unique. Fortunately, owning this gem of a plant has become more accessible.
The Money plant belongs to the Urticaceae family which has over 2,600 species with Pilea as the largest, 500-600 species, mostly herbs. The Money plant is reportedly non-toxic to people or plants, but is considered to generate “feng shui.” This lovely, simple plant creates a “pleasant feeling,” not to mention it is supposed to bring prosperity and fortune.
While you may not hit the lottery, Money plant helps as an air filter in a room, and is an appealing addition to any room. Who can resist such a warm, fuzzy atmosphere? You can “feng shui” a window sill, any bright room, office – get wild.
To care for this amazing plant, place in bright light area with moderate temperature. Water about once a week; it likes moist soil, but not soggy. Yellowish leaves will let you know if you’re overwatering. I’m so guilty of either bone dry, or flooding succulents. Recommendation is water when one-fourth inch of soil is dry. Fertilize in the spring and prune off dead leaves if there are any. To keep prosperity going, add a coin to the soil. Like most plants, the leaves grow to the light, so rotate the pot to keep it beautifully balanced.
Oh yes, this Pilea grows fast; it could double in one year. It’s a good thing, too, because your friends and family will want a start. The process is similar to propagating many plants. Take the babies, offshoots, from the base of plant, stick shoot(s) in water; change the water periodically. When roots are established, plant in a pot with soil. You can also stick the new growth directly in soil. Place in bright light. Don’t forget to keep soil moist.
Don’t forget the coin for prosperity!
