Every Blooming Thing

Autumn – what a glorious time of the year. This year has been particularly wonderful. To have azaleas and chrysanthemums blooming at the same time is truly a treat. Add to that the lantana, roses, bottle brush and pink muhly lavishing us with beautiful bloom, and life is good. We are also blessed to have an abundance of fresh fruit and vegetables (which force us into healthy living). Soon, as winter approaches, I expect to see the leaves delight our senses with vivid color and piles of leaves to rake.
This year, for some unknown reason, harvest has come early. This too is a blessing. The prunes are all dried, the pomegranates have been juiced, and the nuts have all been dried and cracked. Yes, autumn is a wonderful time of year.
We do have several more crops to deal with. There are potatoes and yams to dig, butternut squash to pick and a sizable persimmon crop to be dealt with.
Our persimmon tree, which is about 70 years of age, is a source of both pleasure and angst. Since it is deciduous it provides wonderful summer shade on the south side of the house and allows the sun to warm us on a winter afternoon as well as providing delicious fruit in the late fall. The down side is that our persimmon tree drops copious amounts of leaves all over the back yard and while this is happening the birds do everything in their power to strip the tree of its fruit - even before we can get the ladder out to begin picking.
There are three types of persimmon (Ebenaceae), which grow in zones 8 and 9 - the American, the Oriental, which has a firmer fruit and is eaten like an apple, and the Hybrid, which is a cross between the other two. Our persimmon tree is an American persimmon. The American persimmon is not ready to eat until the fruit is soft. I repeat, do not eat it until it turns soft. If you do it’s a bit like eating an olive right off the tree. The ripe fruit is very sweet and has a consistency almost like jelly. The persimmon can be picked before it turns soft and allowed to ripen in a safe place – we found this out after an incident with raccoons. Besides eating the fruit while fresh, dried they are a delicious snack and of course you can’t beat a persimmon cookie for taste and texture.
In the “Tastefully Done” cookbook put out by the Red Bluff Garden, Elaine Thomas included the following recipe for Plum (Persimmon) Pudding:
Mix:
1 cup seedless raisins
1 cup chopped nuts
1 cup sugar
Sift and add: 2 cups flour
1tsp. cloves
1 tsp. cinnamon
1 tsp. allspice
1 tsp salt
Add 1 egg
1cup persimmon pulp
1 ½ soda
¼ cup melted shortening
Mix together and put into two greased round pans (I use a bunt pan). Bake for 40 min. at 325 degrees or until a toothpick comes out clean. This is a great favorite at potlucks especially around Christmas.
I hope you are enjoying the beautiful fall weather as much as we are – although some rain would certainly be welcome. I also hope you have a source for persimmons and will give Elaine’s Plum (Persimmon) Pudding recipe a try.
