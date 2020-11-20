Every Blooming Thing

Right now as our nights are cooling to 40–50 degrees is a perfect time to plant some bulbs for a burst of color in the spring! This is a pretty easy gardening task, with a lot of “bang for your buck.”
First, choose a spot that gets six or more hours of sunlight. Work up the soil to a depth of about 10 inches. Enrich with a bit of compost, maybe a bit of bone meal too. Most bulbs don’t like to have wet feet, so be sure your soil drains well in the spot you choose.
There are several types of bulbs to plant in the fall. My favorites are tulips, daffodils, allium, grape hyacinths, and crocus. Directions for how deep to plant the bulb should be on the package. Usually big bulbs plant about 8 inches deep, and smaller bulbs 5 inches. A general rule to follow is to plant a bulb about three times deep as bulb is tall, with the pointy side up, roots down. If you can’t tell top from bottom, plant on its side and the bulb will figure it out.
Plant your bulbs in clusters for the greatest impact, as well as being less work! Low bulbs in front, taller in back. You may choose to stagger the bloom time from early to mid or late blooming as extended color. Many gardeners plant the bulbs amongst their perennials so that the perennials will hide the foliage of the bulbs as they die back.
Trench planting is a quick way to plant a lot of bulbs for a big, colorful show in the spring. After preparing your area as stated above, simply drop your bulbs in your trench at proper depth, cover with soil, and you are set. You could plant 50 or 100 bulbs or more this way, much easier than digging small areas.
Water well to settle the soil after planting your bulbs. They will need water weekly if we don’t get rain, so consider that in your planning.
After the bulbs bloom, cut off the dried flower head but not the foliage. The bulb will gather nutrients to store up for next year’s bloom. When the foliage is dried and brown, then cut it off. Bulbs will bloom again next year, as well as multiply their numbers!
If you don’t have garden areas for bulbs, you can still enjoy this process by planting the bulbs into pots. Follow the same depth guidelines when planting. You may want to chill your bulbs for 6-10 weeks in a refrigerator to insure better blooming. Just don’t have them with apples as they release harmful gases for the bulbs. You can “force” hyacinths, tulips, and daffodils this way to have a pot of blooms indoors. Some of these can even grow in a dish of rocks indoors after the necessary chilling period.
The last bulb I want to mention is the amaryllis. Right now they are easy to find in many stores, usually complete as a kit with pot, planting medium, and the bulb. They take about 6-8 weeks to come into bloom, are so colorful, successful, and fun to watch the growth process for adults, children, and grandchildren!
I hope you will consider planting a few bulbs now as they will bring joy to you as they bloom in the following months!
Red Bluff Garden Club is currently following COVID-19 health guidelines and not holding meetings or activities.
