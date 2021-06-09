Every Blooming Thing

Years ago, there was an unbelievable nursery and gift shop named Humble Bee Cottage in Red Bluff. I have been to many nurseries as they are my favorite places to shop but have never come across any that was as sensational as this one. All the plants were skillfully displayed in individualized garden rooms allowing you to visually see how to combine them with others to maximize the impact of each plant. This is where I was introduced and fell in love with a dwarf standard pomegranate tree.
The enclosed picture is one of the many flowers now blooming. This small tree (Punica granate) is one my favorite ornamental trees. The flowers are doubles in peach color edged in white. I was able to share a cutting with blooms with the Red Bluff Garden Club last month. Most members had not seen this specimen before.
It is a deciduous tree that has tolerated our triple digit heat without effort. It tolerates my alkaline soil and our windy conditions. It is easy to take care of and resistant to garden pests. It is a perfect plant for those with brown thumbs!
This ornamental as well as many other ornamentals can be used as a focal point or part of a border. Definitely show-case them where they can be appreciated. I have mine as a border plant surrounding my patio. It helps to enclose the space. It blooms now while my other shrubs bloom at different times creating visual interest for a much longer period.
When used in garden rooms, they look especially nice as a central piece. It defines the area and is not overwhelming. For those of you who do not understand the concept of garden rooms, I will try to explain. Usually, they are several confined surprise spaces that are adjacent to one another. They have defined borders of plants that create a private garden area. Usually this surrounding foliage becomes the “walls”. They have a pathway that leads into another garden room which is hidden from the previous one. Many gardeners have different themes to these spaces or just different plantings thus creating a “room”.
As you walk the pathway from one garden space you enter into another not previously seen. Thus, you are usually surprised and amazed by the new garden section or “room”.
Sometimes borders create confusion going from room to room as the plants become overgrown. It then becomes confusing as which way to turn. Better to maintain the plants and have clear pathways to follow.
Create your own special places within your garden and don’t forget to use ornamentals, especially the unusual dwarf pomegranate tree.
