On March 1, I tore the retina in my left eye - don’t know how, don’t know why … I just remember stretching up as I trimmed back the wisteria that frames our backdoor and suddenly only seeing black in one eye. Six months and four surgeries later, I can again see well. I will forever be grateful to modern medicine, good surgeons, and my designated driver.
Now I can see how dirty my house has become during these COVID confinement months. Limited eyesight has its advantages! But my biggest disappointment is my garden. I have weeds to harvest and flowers to dead head. As I sit with my early morning coffee, scanning the enormous task of restoration, I feel weary of the work ahead while we still suffer with three-digit heat and smoke. Organizing my long To-Do list in my head, I realize what I really am weary of is my summer garden. I want a garden for the fall. I want a garden for the winter. I want a garden that prepares for spring.
I allow my imagination to blossom. I dream of chrysanthemums bright in yellow and orange, of cyclamen and pansies in hot pinks and purples. I dream of crisp garden mornings and the blessing of cleansing rain. I see my garden now with new eyes, eyes that long for fall, winter and spring color and freshness.
I have always been an optimistic gardener. I save sick and dying plants thinking my care and love will bring them back to a vibrant life. But today I am energized to pull out the leggy petunias, yank out the morning glories, and cut back the lavender and roses. I am eager to transplant my succulents into different pots. I want new; I want fresh; I want vital. I have tired of the orchids lining my northern bedroom window in hopes they will bloom again. I no longer want to care for the birds-nest fern that has suffered from scale for months. I have no desire to continue to nurse the tired basil and peppermint on the patio. I long to prepare for new life.
So today, I will begin. As I attack the plethora of weeds along the edges of my flower beds, I will daydream about primrose and daffodils. As I cut back my iris beds, clear away the dead leaves and spray for white files, I will dream of the majesty and beauty my iris will bring this spring. Until that season is upon us, I remain grateful for my new eyes allowing me to savor the last rose of summer.
