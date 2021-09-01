Every Blooming Thing

Succulents, those plants that store water in their stems, roots and leaves, can beautify indoor and outdoor gardens with decorative colors, unique shapes and textures, and geometric perfection. Beyond these appealing features, succulents have beneficial aspects that transcend their allure.
At long last the wildfire smoky haze has somewhat dissipated. We are finally able to see patches of blue sky. The toll of the wildfires in the Northstate has been devastating. It is a good time to examine our properties and remove combustible materials such as weeds, needles, leaves, branches, limbs and other dry brush. Surprisingly, succulents can provide residents with a defensible perimeter around their property. Planting agaves, aloes, cactus, yuccas, euphorbias, jade plants, elephant food (portulacaria afra) and various other succulents within rock beds will create a formidable firebreak.
I was amazed to learn of the efficacy of succulents in preventing the spread of wildfires. In 2017 Dr. Camile Norton’s Bonsall, California house was saved, in no small measure, because of a perimeter consisting of a cornucopia of succulents. While her house was remarkably untouched, all but one of her adjoining neighbors’ houses were burned to the ground. The sole exception was a neighbor who had followed her lead and firescaped her property with succulents. When the fire reached the succulents, they did not burn; rather, they were cooked: baked and broiled. The fire was extinguished in their midst. The fire department credited her with creating a defensible fire zone. This was not a one off since a similar circumstance occurred in 2007 when Suzy Schaefer’s Rancho Santa Fe, Calif., house was also threatened by a canyon fire. She and her husband had replaced their lawns with succulents a decade earlier. The fire failed to engulf and destroy their house; nearby neighbors’ homes were not so fortunate.
If you would like to have a natural fence border, tall growing agaves, such as the Americana Century varieties, Blue (Tequila), Salmiana Ferox (Ferocious Giant), Vilmoriniana (Octopus) and Ovatafolia (Whale’s Tongue) will give you a substantial border. Not only that, these specimens will deter intruders with their sharp, pointy spines. If you are concerned with accidental injuries to pets and humans, the spines can be snipped with pruning shears and blunted.
I have even heard of some homeowners strategically planting agaves outside their windows. Burglars would be hard pressed to attempt entry through a window with these magnificent but menacing succulents.
(I am prefacing the following with a medical disclaimer: The content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice or treatment. You should always seek the advice of your physician.)
Many succulents are edible. For instance, the elephant food/bush is non-toxic to humans and pets. This succulent is indigenous to South Africa where elephant herds forage through large thickets. It is high in vitamin C and can be used in soups and salads. The juice can also be used to treat skin ailments like burns, rashes and insect bites. It can make a colorful hedge if allowed to grow to its maximum height of 6 to 8 feet. Some even believe that it can be significant in combating global warming by metabolizing carbon and reducing carbon dioxide.
The ubiquitous Aloe Vera, also known as the medicine plant has a variety of beneficial uses. Its juices can applied to burns to relieve pain; it can treat psoriasis; and it is an anti-fungal skin agent. Some claim that, when ingested, it can act as a laxative for constipation by increasing the peristaltic action of your digestive system. It also is said to be used for soothing and healing stomach ulcers. Proponents also say that it treats diabetes by reducing blood sugar. It is claimed to boost the immune system and, as an anti-oxidant, prevents free radical damage. It can moisturize hair and scalp.
There is a similar succulent plant that has just been introduced into nurseries, the comfort plant (plectranthus amboinicus). This crawling succulent has some of the same beneficial aspects as aloe vera. Some believe it’s amazing properties are more potent and powerful than aloe vera. It can treat poison oak and other skin irritations. When squeezed and pressed it will provide more juice than the aloe vera. Taken as a beverage it is believed to improve kidney and liver function, reduce stress and anxiety, and ameliorate respiratory issues, coughs and sore throats. It has the slight fragrance of eucalyptus and can be added to foods for a Caribbean flavor.
Having indoor succulents may produce many benefits as well. They will act to remove indoor toxins, and, purify and humidify the air. Some even believe that their presence improves focus and mental acuity.
I would be remiss if I were to omit cacti from the list of succulents having other beneficial uses. There are two popular cacti that bear edible fruit, specifically, dragon fruit cactus and prickly pear cactus (opuntia). The dragon fruit has a slightly sweet flavor that is similar to a kiwi, pear and watermelon. Some liken the taste of a prickly pear fruit to bubblegum or watermelon. Both are loaded with anti-oxidants that protect your cells from damage.
Be safe, be well and happy gardening.
“Nature will bear the closest inspection. She invites us to lay our eye level with her smallest leaf, and take an insect view of its plain.” Henry David Thoreau
