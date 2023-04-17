every blooming thing

It appears that with the turn of the calendar to April, spring has finally sprung. Trees and plants are flourishing with the added moisture. My yard is truly glorious now…spring green grass, spirea and pear tree bursting with blooms, and brilliant purple grape hyacinths tucked in many places that make one feel the joy of gardening! The spring foliage on the roses is always lush and vigorous, with buds just beginning to form. I am hopeful for some fantastic blooms this spring with all the extra rain.
Our bluebirds are back again, busy building a new nest in the bluebird house. Even they are a bit behind schedule, due to the cooler weather, I guess. By the time of this article, the female will be sitting on eggs and we will be watching this part of nature from our deck.
My hope is to share some of the joy and satisfaction that gardening can give you. We gardeners are resilient, just like our plants. We appreciate and enjoy what we have tended, but like other recent article authors have written, sometimes we have to regroup and start some areas over due to weather, frost damage, or sometimes even a poor plant choice.
My advice to someone thinking of some gardening is to start now. Start with a small area or even a few large pots. Or plan a little vegetable garden. Or perhaps a shady succulent area. When you start on this gardening path, you will soon experience the joy of gardening!
This is a busy time of the year for everyone, and I know Red Bluff is full into the rodeo buzz right now. Yeeha!!
After the rodeo, it’s time to catch your breath for the Tehama District Fair, May 4-7. Floriculture entry deadline is April 28. We hope for many plant and design entries for our Flower Show in the Floriculture Building!
The Red Bluff Garden Club meets the last Tuesday of most months. The next meeting is April 25, 1 p.m. at the Fellowship Hall at the First United Methodist Church at 525 David Ave., Red Bluff. Visitors are welcome to attend.
Red Bluff Garden Club is a member of Cascade District, California Garden Clubs, Inc., Pacific Region Garden Clubs, Inc., and National Garden Clubs, Inc.