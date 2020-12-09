Every Blooming Thing

Although we are happily of one family, as mother and daughter-in-law, we certainly are not of one mind about our gardens. One of us is all about what is easy and colorful; the other is passionate about gardening for food and the satisfaction of vegetable and fruit production. So, true to form, our winter gardens arouse separate inspirations.
For those who may be inspired by flowers ... the mother-in-law shares: I confess to having garden empathy with my two sisters. They live in Colorado and Minnesota and are now well into the throes of winter’s cold. Their gardens are frozen over and their most beloved plants are wintering in their garages. Meanwhile I have begun to enjoy the pleasures of my north state winter flower garden.
I am not a fancy or careful gardener; I just enjoy looking out my windows to see varied containers filled with bright winter blooms and diverse greens. I have filled my winter flower garden with color and texture. Using easily purchased cyclamen, pansies, primrose and alyssum, I have spent our lovely late fall afternoons filling and arranging pots to satisfy my hunger for contrast. I have had such fun mixing the subtle greens of succulents and the deep hues of ivy, fern, cabbage and thyme with the deep purples, pinks, reds and whites of my flowering plants. I have easily been able to create a satisfying palette to warm my heart during the upcoming winter months.
Not interested in flowers? Would a winter vegetable garden pique your interest?
For those inspired by vegetables … the daughter-in-law shares: I find winter vegetable gardening to be less demanding than its summer counterpart. Seed starting begins in late summer and early fall while the weather is still warm, but not too hot, and the evenings begin to cool down. I start my seeds in small pots, so that I can have more control over germination and pests. As I wait for seeds to germinate, I take some much-needed time to remove the summer vegetables, turn the soil and amend the beds with compost. This is also a good opportunity to check the drip emitters and make necessary repairs. Some winter favorites of mine are loose leaf lettuce, chard, kale, spinach, parsley, cilantro, snow peas, carrots, radish, onion and garlic.
Each year, as I continuously deepen my knowledge, I like to add a new variety or two to my list of reliable vegetables. This year I chose broccoli rabe and bok choy. While it is still a bit early to declare success, these new additions have me hopeful that I can add them to my ever-growing list of favorites. My family loves freshly prepared dishes from my garden.
Here is an easy favorite:
Sauteed greens
1 lb. kale or chard, washed
2 T. olive oil
Two cloves of garlic, crushed
Salt and cracked pepper to taste
Optional flavor enhancers: twist of lemon, fresh grated parmesan, crushed red pepper
Heat olive oil and crushed garlic over medium heat in a large sauté pan. Once the garlic is soft, add the greens. Cover and cook until wilted. Add salt, cracked pepper and optional ingredients to taste. Fast, super easy and delicious, bringing joy from my north state winter garden.
