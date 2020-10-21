Under the semi-shade of our redwood trees my wife and I have established a plant infirmary for those stricken and ofttimes neglected plants. There, these unfortunate ones frequently recover and are joined with mother earth . . .
Two years ago, while perusing the nursery section of a local box store, we noticed some Orange Cape Honeysuckle (Tecomaria Capensis) plants. We purchased three one-gallon containers and set them aside for later planting. We reminisced about the landscaping we created at our first house in the Bay Area. We used them as a low hedge near our neighborhood sidewalk area. It blessed us with an abundance of bright orange trumpet flowers in striking contrast to its dark green foliage. We received many compliments from neighbors and passerbys.
Our attention was diverted by other matters and we soon forgot about these beautiful specimens. After months of neglect, and through no fault of their own, the plants were eventually admitted into the infirmary. Our dereliction caused the Orange Cape Honeysuckle to languish and struggle. Last winter we rediscovered them. One plant had succumbed; the other two were almost unidentifiable, except for the plastic labels confirming their name. We resolved to nurse them back to health and to find a home for them. The attached photograph is evidence of our success.
They were planted in the foreground of our garden bench sitting area. We intend to form them into a somewhat columnar shape, hopefully six to eight feet tall and three to four feet wide. These plants are amenable to shaping when they are young. The soft, pliable stems can be trained onto a trellis, arbor, pergola, fence or stakes. As they mature these plants will lose their suppleness and become woodier and more structurally fixed. Pruning is best done in late winter and early spring. We envision these two plants transforming into dense, flowering monoliths.
This plant is a member of the Trumpet Creeper family. It is not a true honeysuckle. Surprisingly, it is a relative of the Desert Willow tree, which, incidentally, is an excellent tree choice for Tehama County. The Orange Cape Honeysuckle is a perennial evergreen, native to South Africa. Considered a fast-growing shrub or vine, it will grow 1 to 2 feet per year. Gardeners can also make a container patio tree/shrub out of this adaptable plant; some even use it as a bonsai plant. Left unattended, it can attain heights of 20 feet and spread 6 to 8 feet wide. They can camouflage an unsightly fence or cover an extensive slope as a groundcover.
Some categorize the Orange Cape Honeysuckle as an invasive plant, but my experience is that, with periodic attention, it can be compartmentalized and trained to conform to your direction. Don’t mistake this plant for the incredibly invasive ornamental Japanese Honeysuckle. Its aggressive growth threatens native plant species and will conquer and dominate your garden if permitted. It is not a recommended substitute or companion plant.
The Orange Cape Honeysuckle will grow in USDA Zones 9-11 and will withstand temperatures down to 25 degrees Fahrenheit. It will flourish in full sun where it is most prolific in bearing its 2-inch orange trumpet shaped flowers. These trumpet flowers will decorate this evergreen during the winter, spring, and fall months. While it prefers more sun exposure, it can also be planted in semi-shade.
You can place a one-inch layer of shredded leaves or organic compost mulch around the base of your Orange Cape Honeysuckle during the spring and fall. This mulch will slowly fertilize your plants. Another option is to use a granular 15-15-15 fertilizer that can be worked into the soil around the plants. Be judicious with your fertilization since too much fertilizer may retard flowering.
When first planted it will need regular watering. After established the Cape Honeysuckle will become more or less drought tolerant and require occasional deep-water drenches during the summer months.
If you become so enamored with this plant that you want to extend its influence in your garden, you can propagate the Orange Cape Honeysuckle through cuttings and rooted suckers. Next year I may use some cuttings on a bare fence line.
One of the benefits of the Orange Cape Honeysuckle is that its flower nectar will attract a multitude of butterflies, hummingbirds and bees. We look forward to sitting at our bench and watching them feast on the sweet nectar.
“When the world wearies and society fails to satisfy, there is always the garden.” - Minnie Aumonier
While we are in the midst of this pandemic, our regular meetings have been suspended; however, please join us on Facebook at Red Bluff Garden Club.
The Red Bluff Garden Club is a member of Cascade District, California Garden Clubs, Inc., Pacific Region Garden Clubs, Inc. and National Garden Clubs, Inc.