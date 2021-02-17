Every Blooming Thing

Following my last article about “Hedges” of Great Britain, and my faux hedge dubbed “Charlotte’s Wall”, a reader asked what was in my hedge. I’m sorry I neglected to include that information. In my bird habitat hedge, I have the following climbing plants on white and wooden trellises: Carolina jasmine, plumbago, Lazy Susans, odd standalone hollyhocks, and Lorapetalum. On the backside, I have three Buddleia bushes and on the end a Salvia bush with various low growing plants.
Included in the referenced article, “Scotland Yards” by Peter Ross in Smithsonian, November 2020, pp. 52-63, was another fascinating subject - topiaries. Eventually, some of the hedge growers didn’t just settle for the “run of the mill” shapes in their privacy hedges. Individuality and artistic expression began. One gentleman shaped his eight-foot-tall privet into “an ocean liner including a wave.” Mind you, that creation has taken 39 years. That is quite a sculpting commitment.
Topiary, as you may know, is training plants by growing them in a form and/or clipping and snipping into creations of various shapes: geometric, fanciful, balls, pyramid, obelisk, spiral… Imagination seems to be the only limit in topiary gardening. The earliest mention of topiary gardening was found in Natural History by Pliny the Elder way back in the first century. Pliny mentions Gaius Matias, a friend of Julius and Augustus Caesar, as the “inventor of the art of clipping hedges for ornamental …” purposes. The artistic creations were called “living sculptures.” These sculptures were desired by the rich who lived in castles with acres of land. Topiary lost popularity for a few hundred years, then reappeared around 1600s and 1700s. Boxwoods and yews were the mainstay of earlier topiaries.
You may soon be seeing the smaller potable topiaries shaped into hearts for Valentine’s Day, or you may have seen the “kissing ball,” round ball-shaped plants with pretty ribbons. Or have you seen the 100 plus larger, living topiaries in Disneyland? During a trip to Europe Walt Disney saw some incredible topiary creations and wanted living sculptures for Disneyland. About 1963, he tasked his team of horticulturalists to fashion a beautiful menagerie of wonderful animals for Fantasyland. Disney’s team were pressed for time to sculpt the animals, so gardeners pulled plants up to plant in pots, positioned pots closer together, and used metal forms for quicker growth and shaping.
If you have decided on topiary gardening for your castle, here are some steps to consider. First, the shape. As I mentioned above, topiary can be something simple or more complex. Free form technique would be training something already in your garden. If you prefer, you can make your own form from wire, or purchase a form. First, study your subject, or sketch what you want to obtain for a realistic topiary. Second, choose the plant. Plan if it is to be a year-round creation; consider size and density of plant; and the growing time and needs of your plant. Some recommended plants for sculpting are boxwoods, yew bushes, arborvitae shrubs, dwarf Alberta spruce, privet, rosemary, and English ivy, fast-growing ivy vines can be guided on a frame.
Ready for clipping? You’ve got a boxwood the height you want, you’ve chosen a simple shape, and now using sharpened clippers, begin slowly snipping until you are satisfied with your topiary. That’s my plan!
Pictured is my dwarf Deodora Cedar. I’ve chosen it to sculpt into a mushroom; however, I admit I need to study the cedar longer. Look for the finished product on Red Bluff Garden Club Facebook.
