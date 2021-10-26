Every Blooming Thing

I must confess to having made many mistakes as a gardener. One critical mistake was my failure to prioritize the planting of shade trees for my succulent garden. I was all too anxious to begin planting my succulents; I totally disregarded the need to provide them with protection in the form of an extensive canopy. Some of my succulent treasures experienced an early demise because of my lack of planning. I learned from my mistake and share this with you so that you may avoid the repetition of a common theme.
The stark reality is that we live in USDA zone 9a or 9b. Our summers can be sweltering at times. There is a misconception that all succulents thrive on heat, the hotter the better. Not true. Succulents welcome equal measures of direct and indirect sunlight and a moderating balance of heat. Consistent periods of triple digit heat without some form of protection will scorch and burn the hardiest of succulents, as well as other plants.
Some gardeners will employ shade cloths to protect their plants from the ravages of direct sunlight. I prefer to have a natural tree canopy that I need not erect and dissemble. A tree canopy is the layer of leaves, branches and stems that create an umbrella of shade underneath the trees. It is desirable to have a large, contiguous canopy from a variety of trees that will provide many variants of filtered sunlight. This canopy gives underlying plants a physical barrier from the sunlight. It may be likened to blinds or shades placed upon windows. With some thought and planning a gardener can achieve both dark shade and dappled sunlight. If you plant trees with high spreading leaves and branches in the southern areas of your garden, you will obtain maximum shading. An ideal tree canopy will create an oscillating shadow with the sun’s daily crossing from east to west.
Besides providing natural blinds and curtains for your garden, a large contiguous tree canopy can cool summer temperatures anywhere from 2 to 9 degrees Fahrenheit through the process of evapotranspiration. This occurs through photosynthesis when water and oxygen are released from stomates, the small openings on the tree leaves, and evaporate in the air surrounding the trees. It is believed that a single tree can produce the cooling effect of 10 room size air conditioners operating 20 hours per day.
The selection of foundational trees for your canopy should be given serious consideration. You should consider only those trees that can survive and flourish in our climate. The following are some of my recommendations for your examination:
Palo Verde - This state tree of Arizona has an almost unbelievable growth rate of up to 8 feet per year. It can quickly reach a height of 40 feet and give you a crown of filtered sunlight. This is my favorite tree, and, I believe it could be quite popular in our area once gardeners can see it and appreciate its beauty and functionality.
African Sumac - Considered a medium to fast growing evergreen tree, this will attain a height of 20 to 30 feet tall with dense foliage.
Chilean Mesquite - This tree grows 2 feet per year and will be 30 feet tall and 40 feet wide, although I have been able to achieve an annual growth rate of over 4 feet. Its fern-like leaves also produce dappled sunlight.
California Pepper - This hardy evergreen tree will quickly grow to 40 feet wide and tall. It has a willowy appearance and produces bright reddish berries that some may think a bit messy for cleanup.
Desert Willow - A small to medium deciduous tree that at maturity is 15 to 25 feet tall and 10 feet wide. It has a moderate growth rate of 1 to 2 feet per year.
Rounding out my recommendations are the many varieties of olive and palm trees which offer dense foliage and shading.
According to the Mississippi State University Extension, tree canopies can also reduce the threat of freezes during winter. The canopies can reduce radiant heat loss from the ground by raising the minimum temperature beneath them.
“To really feel a forest canopy we must use different senses, and often the most useful one is the sense of imagination.” Joan Maloof
Hallelujah! The rains have finally arrived. The parched good earth is baptized with life-giving waters. Lets pray that we will continue to have a steady rainfall that will alleviate, if not, eradicate our long drought.
