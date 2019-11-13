The Red Bluff Garden Club “elves” are gearing up for their annual Scholarship Christmas Boutique and Greens Sale to be held Dec. 4-7. All proceeds from this sale are designated to fund up to three $1,500 scholarships the club gives to Tehama County high school seniors who are entering college and pursuing a career in plant/horticultural fields.
The Red Bluff Garden Club began providing high school scholarships in 1972. Over a period of 46 years, the club has given out 68 scholarships to Tehama County high school seniors! Ten of these students have also won the state level, California Garden Clubs, Inc. scholarship. Some years, multiple scholarships are given. The number and amount of each scholarship varies depending on what is earned from our green sale and donations.
When looking back through club history to the beginning of presenting scholarships in 1972, the garden club members made small items from fresh pines and sold baked goods as well as selling plants to earn the needed funds for the scholarships.
Over the years, the garden club has expanded the Christmas sale by purchasing wreath making machines to aid in the creation of our wreaths. All items are created with fresh, local greens, often collected from our member’s and neighbor’s gardens. We use a variety of conifers such as pines, firs, spruce, junipers or redwood. Broadleaf trees such as magnolia, holly, laurel, bay, and eucalyptus are also available to be added to designs or wreaths.
Once the wreaths are formed by our club members with the fresh fragrant greens, each are artistically embellished with trim and ribbon to make them a unique one of a kind décor for your Christmas holiday.
Door swags and centerpieces are also individually created. Our busy elves are happy to make the fresh green designs to your specifications with your choice of trim and ribbon. You may custom order a wreath or centerpiece by calling Judy at 200-5013.
This year our sale location is the Union Hall, 12889 Baker Road. Our storefront will be open to the public Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, Dec. 4-6 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, we will be open from 9 a.m.-noon. We hope you will come by to purchase a beautiful hand-made, wonderfully fragrant wreath, swag, or centerpiece for your Christmas décor.
In addition to our special wreaths, swags, and centerpieces, our boutique will have a variety of crafts, homemade candy, cookies, jams, jellies, fruits, nuts, and other baked goods made by our club members. We will also gladly accept donations to our scholarship fund. Please make plans to stop by our storefront to browse our selection and enjoy the sights and smells of Christmas.
We can help you with your Christmas decorating and gift giving while you help with providing scholarships to Tehama County high school seniors. Find Red Bluff Garden Club on Facebook for updates on this and other events our club is involved in.
The Red Bluff Garden Club is affiliated with the Cascade District Garden Club; California Garden Clubs, Inc; Pacific Region Garden Clubs and Natural Garden Clubs Inc.