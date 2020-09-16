Every Blooming Thing: The Exotic Orchid

Being a country girl living in the small town of Corning during the early 1950’s, my first introduction to an orchid was in a small florist box that contained an orchid corsage. This was in that long-ago time when girls waited for the dial phone to ring, as only boys could ask for a date to the prom. Part of the process would be him nervously bringing that little florist box containing one large purple orchid to the girls house on prom night.
How times have changed. The orchid has broken out of the tiny florist box to become a popular house plant. Little did we know at the time we accepted our single purple prom flower, that there are over 25,000 different types of orchids and they come in every color but black.
Remember the song “I Overlooked an Orchid While Searching for a Rose”? You can now buy the beautiful, graceful long-lasting, extremely varied orchid in your local supermarket along with your groceries. They outsell every other houseplant except the poinsettia. Are they a wise purchase? Absolutely.
The most popular variety is Phalaenopsis, the “moth orchid”, the best one for beginners. It is easy to tend, fast growing and produces lavish blooms that last 3-6 weeks. With proper care the plants can bloom for years.
The orchid does get “home-sick” as a house plant, so you have to supply the conditions they prefer. They need tepid water once a week, bright indirect light from an eastern or southern window and humidity. The humidity can be created by a separate bowl of pebbles covered with water underneath the plant. Orchids should never sit in water.
A clear pot with holes is preferred because the orchid roots need light and air for survival. They do not have usual roots, they have rhizomes, tubes or aerial roots.
A fun fact. Vanilla comes from, you guessed it, the orchid. Vanilla is a species of orchid, called orchid vanilla planifolia, the only orchid that produces a fruit, the vanilla bean, that can be eaten. That’s right, vanilla is a fruit. Another fun fact, certain species of orchid can last for 100 years.
On a personal note, I had an orchid plant that thrived and bloomed for years. What a sad day when it started withering. Nothing I did could save it. Its’ time for giving enjoyment had come and gone. My charming, dainty, happy little orchid plant had obviously died. It was almost like losing a beloved pet. What a delight it was for all those years.
You may think orchids are like any other plant, but not so. They reward you with wonderful blooms year after year. They are captivating and addictive. I hope I have introduced you to a new passion, the fascinating, exotic world of orchids. “When someone looks at an orchid, it looks back at you.”
