Enticing birds to visit your gardens is relatively easy, and can add an extra dimension of satisfaction and joy. The essential requirements are a water source, food, and shelter. or optimal viewing and identification, you will probably need a bird book, and some good binoculars.
When my husband and I got married in 2008, I had no birds to speak of visiting the yard. So, he set out to change a few things. The first was to add a water fountain that bubbles in a shallow bowl. Next, he added some bird feeders, some mesh socks for niger seed. We already had some good shelter areas with several trees, shrubs, and beneficial plants.
Sone of the first really fun birds to watch were the White-crowned sparrows. They arrive here usually in October, and stay until spring. They love the gardens and areas under trees and shrubs, scratching and feeding in their perky manner.
We had so much fun watching them we decided to arrange more bird friendly aspects. I say we, but he has done all they work! He has built various bird houses over the years. Many are checked out by birds, but our most successful ones have been for the bluebirds. Even if they are not used by birds, they add a suitable look.
Now we also feed black sunflowers for the finches, grosbeaks, and yellow-rumped warblers. Using wire mesh feeders for the niger seed is sturdier and economical. He does not use what we call “junk seed” which is mixed seed as it will attract less desirable birds like starlings and English sparrows.
In addition to these two types of feeders, he puts out no melt suet which nuthatches, Nuttall’s woodpeckers, Oregon juncos, and others really like. But of course, the gardens, shrubs, and trees offer the bulk of their food. They feast on so many flower seed heads, leaves, and berries like our chokecherry. All winter they love the crepe myrtle seed pods as well as grass seeds on several ornamental grasses.
The birds will appreciate your yard even more if you don’t always keep it immaculate! Sprawling shrubs offer shelter, as will brush piles. I always wait to cut back my grasses, as well as perennial flowers like echinacea, rudbeckia, agastache, and salvias, plus zinnias, until February or so, leaving them for food sources. A certain amount of wet leaves in your flower beds add scratching areas as well as food sources.
We now have two bubble fountains for water and baths. We have a shallow bird bath too which some birds prefer. This year we had a good pomegranate crop so put some halves out to see if the birds would like them. The mockingbird was one who found and enjoyed them.
Over the years, just in our back and front yard, we have seen over 54 species of birds! We spend hours sitting on the deck or one of our benches with binoculars in hand to watch and identify these little creatures. It is certainly one of our pleasures of being retired.
In December we added the Red-breasted sapsucker to our list. We saw it on our chokecherry tree, drilling little holes all in a row just like the behavior description in our bird book. Since then, we have seen him several times in the backyard.
Our latest “find” is a Ruby-crowned kinglet. We had seen this little bird flitting around some rose bushes by the deck. It was a new one, and checked in our bird book but could not quite find it. But on Jan. 1, out in the front flower bed, a male joined the female. With its colorful ruby crown, it was a positive identification for us. What a thrill that was!!
Sadly, it seems to us that fewer birds are returning to our yard. This winter we have fewer White-crowned sparrows, and have only seen one Oregon junco. My opinion is that the severe fires and drought the past few years are destroying habitats and food sources for birds. So that may be a very good reason for more people to take steps to create bird friendly habitats in their backyards.
You can get more information on creating a wildlife friendly backyard by visiting: www.nwf.org If one meets the requirements, you can even get your garden certified for a monetary contribution. What a cool thing, and good to help wildlife and our environment!
