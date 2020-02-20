Thirteen men and women in fire and law enforcement will honored during the annual Corning Exchange Club Recognition Dinner on Saturday, Feb. 29.
The public is invited to reserve a seat at the event which will start at 6 p.m. at the Corning Veterans Memorial Hall on Solano Street. Tickets for a prime rib dinner are $22.50 a plate and can be purchased at the door or in advance by calling 824-1040 or at Olive City Tax Professionals, 1610 Solano St.
Plaques presented to outstanding law enforcement and fire personnel highlight the event, which also features a silent auction, and raffle. The proceeds from the dinner augment the club’s scholarships and donations to youth, youth groups and other worthy causes in the community.
Linda Watkins-Bennet, television news anchor, will once again be serving as mistress of ceremonies for the dinner.
Any person, group or business interested in donating an item for the dinner’s silent auction can do so by contacting Corning Exchange Club President Ross Turner at 824-3240.