Thirteen men who serve in public safety throughout Tehama County and its cities were honored during the annual Corning Exchange Club Law Enforcement and Fire Personnel Recognition Dinner on Saturday evening at the Veterans Memorial Hall in Corning.
More than 190 people gathered for the event which began with a welcome by Tehama County Superior Court Judge Todd Bottke who thanked everyone in attendance for taking the time to recognize those who serve to protect the community.
He also introduced the evening’s Mistress of Ceremonies Linda Watkins-Bennett, news anchor and producer of Action News Now out of Chico.
Before making her own comments, Watkins-Bennett recognized longtime Exchange Club member Robert Thayer, who for many years was a key organizer of the annual event, but was unable to attend this year due to critical health problems.
“Law enforcement is near and dear to his heart as he served as a reserve deputy in the Tehama County Sheriff’s Department and served as a constable officer and deputy constable,” she said. “He is sincerely missed tonight.”.
Watkins-Bennett went on to say every year when she attends the Exchange Club’s annual dinner she comes away inspired as she hears stories of bravery and courage of the law enforcement and fire fighters receiving the awards.
“I also want to thank the families of the men and women who serve to protect our communities,” she added.
First to receive an award, presented by Corning Rural Fire Department Chief Jim Allen, was Company 12 Firefighter Brandon Votaw as Firefighter of the Year for that department.
“When Brandon joined us he stepped right up to the job wanting to learn everything we had to offer,” Allen said. “He even went so far as to get his commercial license. In his dedication he is willing to do whatever we ask of him.”
Corning Fire Chief Tom Tomlinson presented his department’s Firefighter of the Year to Corning Volunteer Firefighter Randy Potter.
“Randy has been a volunteer for 21 years,” Tomlinson said. “He is a great example of a true volunteer. I cannot remember a single fire that he has missed and always wants to take the lead.”
The Corning Police Department’s Officer of the Year was presented by Police Chief Jeremiah Fears to Officer Ed Curiel.
“Ed demonstrates professionalism under the most trying of circumstances, embodies patience when others would have walked away, exemplifies humanity toward people who some might say deserve non, and shows dedication to duty as the clock ticks long past the end of his shift,” Fears said.
CalFire Capt. Scott Lohse was the recipient of the CalFire Firefighter of the Year award, presented by CalFire Division Chief Matt Chamblin.
“Scott is a dedicated employee who has been instrumental in several arson arrests and investigations,” Chamblin said.
Presenting the Investigator of the Year award to Investigator Kevin Hale was Tehama County District Attorney Matt Rogers, who noted Hale’s tireless investigation in the Marysa Nichols murder case resulting in the conviction of Quentin Bealer.
“He is the best of the best,” Rogers said. “He gives his all everyday. In addition he is an all-around good guy.”
There were two recipients of the Tehama County Fire Department’s FireFighter of the Year, John Southworth and Bob Griffith.
CaFire Capt. Gerrad Pasillas, who presented the awards, described the two men as dependable, trustworthy, “with a little tom-foolery” around the station.
Tehama County Sheriff Dave Hencratt presented his department’s award to Sgt. Steve Hoag. Hencratt related Hoag’s role in the take down of a suspect who attempted to grab the holstered handguns of both Hoag and his partner deputy as they were attempting to place the man under arrest.
“Sgt. Hoag performed heroically, fearlessly and possessed what is pounded into our heads from nearly day one of our police academy training,” Hencratt said.
Red Bluff Firefighter Justin Kingsley was the recipient of the Firefighter of the Year presented by Red Bluff Fire Chief Ray Barber.
“Justin is every chief’s dream to have. He is always volunteering for projects and demonstrates leadership at every level,” Barber said.
Red Bluff Police Chief Kyle Sanders presented the Officer of the Year to Officer Darren Holman.
“Officer Holman always has a positive attitude in the face of adversity. He literally exemplifies the term ‘team player’ and is a natural leader,” Sanders said.
California Highway Patrol Red Bluff Office Commander Lt. Kevin Alexander presented his Officer of the Year award to Officer John Martin, stating it was Martin’s peers in the office who selected him for the award.
“He is a very humble officer who shows excellence on and off duty,” Alexander said of Martin who has been with the CHP for 19 years.
CHP Officer Aaron Gillham, a 22 year veteran with the office, was presented the Officer of the Year award by CHP Lt. Andy Poyner of the Cottonwood Inspection Facility, who recognized Gillham’s “invaluable role in stopping a wrong-way driver on Interstate 5.”
“His quick actions resulted in the driver hitting a parked patrol vehicle instead of traffic,” Poyner said. “He always goes the extra-mile on the job and has made a significant difference. He has the heart of a public servant.”
Poyner also presented an award to CHP Commercial Vehicle Inspection Specialist Mark Cook.
“As part of our non-uniform staff, Mark is an integral and highly trained member of our team. He is invaluable and recognized as making a significant difference in the effort to keep our roads safe.”
Each award recipient was presented with certificates of recognition from Field Rep. Brenda Haynes on behalf of Congressman Doug LaMalfa Field Rep. Brenda Haynes, and Field Rep. Amazing Benamati on behalf of Assemblyman James Gallagher.
The Exchange Club prepared and served a prime-rib dinner to all in attendance. Local boy scouts presented the American Flag, Valanne Cardenas sang the National Anthem and Pastor Ken Killinger provided the invocation.