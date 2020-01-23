Exchange Club hosts district 5 supervisor candidates night

Three candidates who have thrown their hats into the Tehama County supervisor’s race for the fifth district had the opportunity to introduce themselves and answer questions during the Corning Exchange Club meeting on Monday at the Iron Skillet.
Jerry Crow, Malinda Shotwell and John Leach are all seeking the seat of current Supervisor Burt Bundy who has decided to not run for another term. The race for county supervisors of the first, second and fifth districts will be on the March 3 election ballot.
The three candidates were introduced by Exchange Club President Ross Turner.
Crow said he has lived in Los Molinos almost his entire life, graduated from University of California, Chico with a degree in journalism and public relations. After working for several years as a journalist for the Corning Observer and Red Bluff Daily News, he was a field representative for Assemblyman Jim Nielsen and also during Nielsen’s current service as a state senator where he gained first-hand experience in local and state government.
“My top three concerns for the county are the economy, infrastructure and public safety. In addition, Measure G and county funding, homelessness, maintaining the county’s way of life while still looking for growth, and remembering it vital role of the board of supervisors are also on the list of priorities,” Crow said.
Leach said he is a Vietnam War veteran who has opened and ran a lot of successful businesses in the county. He is a member of the American Legion local post and married.
“I will come right out and say I am against Measure G. I don’t believe that county administration is being upfront about the county’s budget,” he added.
As an official in the American Legion, Leach said he has traveled extensively across the state and has gleaned a lot on how other areas in state conduct government business.
Shotwell has lived in the county on and off for about 40 years.
“I never thought I would be a politician,” she said. “But I realized we have to get involved and that starts right here with me. I am running for district five supervisor because I believe our incredible community deserves leadership that works for all of us.”
Her main topics of issue are public safety, the economy and transparent government. Shotwell said she believes the county’s stand on marijuana is harmful to the economy.
“The county’s officials and board of supervisors should open their eyes to anything that will help economical development in this county,” she added.
When asked about agriculture in the county and the Williamson Act, Shotwell said if elected she would do everything in her power to get funding from the state and federal programs back into the county.
According to Crow, he worked extensively with Nielsen in proactively fighting to get Williamson Act funds back into the county.
Both Crow and Leach said they are against having marijuana dispensaries and outdoor gardens in the county, and support the county’s current marijuana ordinance, but would possibly be in support of hemp grows under stringent regulations.
The only real debate that took place among the three candidates was between Crow and Leach as to whether or not the City of Tehama was in the county’s Fifth District or not.
Leach, who had received a map from the county administrative office, said he believed the town was in the county’s Fourth District, while Crow said it was in the Fifth District. The two rallied back and fourth for a short period of time before dropping the subject.
Fourth District Tehama County Supervisor Bob Williams and former Fifth District Supervisor Ron Warner confirmed the City of Tehama is in fact in the Fifth District.