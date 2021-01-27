A new feature at Corning Community Park and its adjacent Lennox Field provides the town's residents with an opportunity for additional exercise experiences.
Corning Recreation/Planning Director Christina Meeds said the last of six exercise equipment stations has been installed at the parks and is now available for free use along a quarter mile of the parks' walking path.
“There are six stations, sit-up back extension, cardio walker, chest press, leg press, multi-gym and recumbent bike,” Meeds added.
The new equipment joins the parks' soccer fields, skate and bike park, gazebo, playground area, barbecue and picnic areas, basketball courts, snack bars and more in providing outdoor services to the community.
Funding for the project came through Measure A, voter-approved city half-cent tax increase funds, said City Manager Kristina Miller.