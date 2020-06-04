The Tehama County Farm Bureau has awarded $4,000 in scholarships to eight deserving students pursuing higher education in the field of agriculture.
Awarded the Shasta Cascade Viticulture Association Scholarship was Reed Pritchard of Flournoy. He is the son of Matt and Tessa Pritchard, and currently attending California State University, Chico, majoring in Agriculture Education. Pritchard plans on obtaining a Master’s Degree and become a high school agriculture educator. He is a member of the Chico State Young Cattlemen’s Association, Young Farmers and Ranchers and was a contest chairperson for the Chico State FFA Field Day. Pritchard is also a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.
Scholarship recipient Stephanie Mills is the daughter of Robert and Karen Mills of Corning. She is currently attending CSU, Chico, majoring in Agriculture Education. She plans on teaching agriculture at the high school level upon completion of college. Mills is a membership candidate for Sigma Alpha and a member of Challenge at CSU, Chico.
Kari Dodd is the recipient of the Farm Bureau’s Harry and Jackie Baker Scholarship. She lives in Paynes Creek with her husband, Lance, and their two children. She will be attending CSU, Chico where she will earn a Master’s Degree in Agriculture Education. She plans to continue as manager of Tehama County Farm Bureau and adjunct instructor at Shasta College after completion of her degree. Dodd is active in the Tehama County CattleWomen Association, Dairyville Orchard Festival Committee, and the Tehama County 4-H program. She is a recipient of the Common Threads Women in Agriculture Award and the Tehama County Cowbelle of the Year.
Elizabeth Mendenhall is the daughter of Jess Mendenhall of Red Bluff, and a scholarship recipient. She is currently attending Shasta College, majoring in Animal Science and Agriculture Education. Mendenhall plans to transfer to a university after Shasta to earn her Bachelor’s Degree and then Master’s Degree in Agriculture Education. She is planning to teach agriculture at the high school level upon completion of college. Mendenhall volunteers her time with Red Bluff Little League, Red Bluff FFA and the Tehama District Fair.
Taylor Arrowsmith is the daughter of Clint and Karen Arrowsmith of Red Bluff. She will be attending Shasta College in the fall, majoring in Agriculture Business. After earning her Bachelors Degree she plans to be an entrepreneur. Arrowsmith has been active in FFA, high school yearbook and was the senior class president. She has been presenting at fourth-grade Farm Day on the apiary industry and has volunteered her time for many community functions.
Timothy (TC) Drury, of Los Molinos is the son of Tim and Wendy Drury. He will be attending Oregon State University in the fall, majoring in Agricultural Engineering. His educational goals are to earn a Ph.D and be an agricultural engineer. Drury has been an active member of the Antelope 4-H club, Red Bluff FFA, California Scholarship Federation, Key Club and has been awarded the Tehama County Young Farmer of the Year Award for 2019.
Audra Brown is the daughter of Todd and Sandra Brown of Cottonwood. She will be attending Colorado State University, majoring in equine science. After graduation, she plans to work in the equine therapy industry. Brown has been active in the Red Bluff FFA, 4-H, Red Bluff High School sports teams and has also been a presenter for fourth-grade Farm Day, sharing about sheep. She was also awarded the Tehama County Young Farmer of the Year award in 2019.
Gloria Barragan is a graduate of Red Bluff High School and will be attending Shasta College in the fall. She will be majoring in Plant Science and Animal Science. She plans to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture Education and wants to teach high school agriculture. Barragan is a member of Key Club, FFA, AVID and high school sports.