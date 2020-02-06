Tehama County Farm Bureau will be awarding $4,000 in scholarships for 2020 and is now accepting applications for those funds. An additional $500 scholarship will be awarded on behalf of the Shasta-Cascade Viticulture Association.
Recipients must be a 2020 graduating Tehama County high school student or a student who graduated from a Tehama County high school who are currently enrolled in an agriculturally related major at a trade school, community college or university.
Students may only receive the Tehama County Farm Bureau Scholarship five times within a seven year period.
Applications are available at the Tehama County Farm Bureau office or can be requested by emailing kari@tehamacountyfarmbureau.. Completed scholarship applications must be received or postmarked by 5 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2020.
This is one of Tehama County Farm Bureau’s many ways of giving back to the youth in the community.
“By helping the youth from our community succeed in their studies we are helping to better their lives and provide them with the needed education to better the lives around them with their future careers,” said Kari Dodd, Tehama County Farm Bureau manager.