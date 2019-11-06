Corning was well represented at the this year’s Tehama County Farm Bureau-hosted Farm-City Nights on Monday evening at the Red Bluff Community Center.
The event featured awards to a select number of recipients for their dedication to the community of Tehama County.
This year’s Teacher of the Year award was Corning Union High School teacher Shawni McBride who was presented by award by Tehama County Superintendent of Education Richard DuVarney and Shelley Macdonald of the Tehama County Education Foundation.
“Shawni McBride has taught language arts at Corning Union High School for 27 years,” DuVarney said as he presented the award. “She is a teacher consultant for the Northern California Writing Project and a mentor teacher for RISE, a grant funded student teaching program through Chico State. Shawni is the English Department chair at Corning Union High School, teaching both college prep and advanced placement English to juniors.”
He went on to say McBride in her free time enjoys writing, reading, singing, running and spending time with her family.
“She loves her students and that is very evident in her classroom, she really loves her kids. She loves her school and her community and plans to stay there until retirement.”
McBride was very pleased to receive the award.
“I am so honored to receive this award, and I thank the Tehama County Department of Education and Education Foundation for recognizing teachers,” McBride said. “I thank my students who make me laugh. I want to accept this award on behalf of not just me but on behalf of all of the teachers out there working hard to help build confidence is our students, to empower them to have a voice, to give them opportunities to think for themselves, to become informed and to treat others with common, human decency. Because in a classroom where we have every kind of kid from every different background, that is what we do, we learn how to get along.”
She expressed her sincere love of her students and the appreciation she has for her fellow faculty and school administration, as well as McBride’s husband and mother who both attended the event.
Receiving standing ovations upon receiving an award was Hal Crain, of Crain Ranch, honored as Farmer of the Year, presented by Liz Link, president of the Red Bluff Kiwanis, and presented by Tyler Christensen of the Farm Bureau was the Business Person of the Year to Theresa Abbassi, owner of Bud’s Jolly Kone.
Other award recipients were Tonya Williams presented the Blue Ribbon Award by Tehama District Fair CEO Mandy Staley, and Shelley Macdonald awarded the Volunteer of the Year, presented by Taylor Collins of the Active 20-30 Club.
TC Drury and Audra Brown were both named Young Farmer of the Year, presented by Ryan Sale of Red Bluff Rotary.
Woman of the Year was presented to Karla Stroman by Vici Miranda of Soroptimist International of Red Bluff.
Unable to attend the event was awards recipients Andrea Curry as Outstanding Public Service presented by Scott Camp of Sunrise Rotary; and Gail Locke who was honored with the Senior Citizen of the Year by Sharon Barrett of the Red Bluff Exchange Club.
The evening, emceed by John Gentry, included a live auction with auctioneer Lyle Dawson who brought in $2,175 for agriculture education in the county. There was also a silent auction and musical entertainment from Platinum Finish.
Dinner was provided by M&M Ranch House of Red Bluff.