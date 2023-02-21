Farm Service Agency offices in Tehama, Glenn and Colusa counties are among 41 county offices in the state accepting applications for the Emergency Conservation Program (ECP) to address damages from the recent severe storm to eligible farmland, fences, and conservation structures/other installations, announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
ECP application signups are now open and will end April 14.
Approved ECP application parameters include debris removal, grading, shaping and leveling, fence restoration and restoring conservation structures and other installations.
The use of ECP funds is limited to activities to return the land to the relative pre-disaster condition, reported the USDA. ECP assists producers with the recovery cost to restore the farmland to pre-disaster conditions.
Approved ECP applicants may receive up to 75 percent of the eligible cost of restoration measures. Eligible socially disadvantaged and beginning farmers and ranchers can receive up to 90 percent of the eligible cost of restoration. No applicant is eligible for more than $500,000 cost sharing per natural disaster occurrence.
Producers with damage from such events must apply for assistance prior to beginning reconstructive work.
Conservation concerns that were present on the land prior to the disaster are not eligible for ECP assistance.
To be eligible for assistance, practices must not be started until all the following are met:
• an application for cost-share assistance has been filed.
• the local FSA County Committee (COC) or its representative has conducted an onsite inspection of the damaged area.
• the agency responsible for technical assistance, such as the Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS), has made a needs determination, which may include cubic yards of material moved, required for rehabilitation.
FSA’s National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and environmental compliance review process is required to be completed before any actions are taken. Submitting an application after reconstructive work has been completed may impact eligibility for ECP.
Counties approved for ECP: Alameda, Colusa, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Fresno, Glenn, Humboldt, Kings, Lake, Los Angeles, Madera, Marin, Mariposa, Mendocino, Merced, Mono, Monterey, Napa, Orange, Placer, Riverside, Sacramento, San Benito, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Francisco, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tehama, Tulare, Ventura, Yolo and Yuba.
For more information on ECP, please contact your local FSA office or visit farmers.gov/recover. To find your local FSA office visit farmers.gov/service-center-locator.