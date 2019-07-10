An open house hosted by USDA Farm Service Agency Executive Director Ruth Ford and Tehama County will take place at the USDA Service Center, 3644 Avteck Parkway, Trinity Room, Redding on Thursday, July 25, for anyone interested in learning more about the agency’s County Committee Election process.
The public is welcome to stop by for information between noon and 2:30 p.m.
To be eligible to serve on a FSA County Committee, a person must participate or cooperate in a program administered by FSA, be eligible to vote in a county committee election, and reside in the Local Administrative Area in which the person is a candidate.
Producers are encouraged participate in the 2019 election which will be in LAA No. 3 of Tehama County – which includes the southwest portion of Tehama County; land west of the Sacramento River to the Trinity County line, and south of Gyle Road to the Glenn County line.
The County Committee nomination period began on June 14 and closes Aug. 1. Nomination forms must be postmarked or received in the Tehama County FSA Office, 3644 Avtech Parkway, Suite D, Redding, CA 96002, by close of business on Aug. 1.
For more information contact the Tehama County FSA Office at 691-5867. Election information is also available at www.fsa.usda.gov/elections.