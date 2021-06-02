Corning's Farmer's Market is once again up and going at Northside Park on Tehama Street at West Street starting Thursday, June 10.
The Corning Chamber of Commerce is re-launching the certified Farmers' Market from 5-7:30 p.m. each Thursday evening.
Miss Junior Olive City Taylar Linder will open the event at 5 p.m. June 10 by singing the National Anthem, followed by live entertainment provided by Corning Ballet Folklorico at 6 p.m.
The Farmer's Market, located in the nicely shaded Northside Park, or often referred to as the Pool Park, will be held weekly though Aug. 26.
Closed last season due to COVID-19 precautions, as many farmer's markets were, the Chamber is invigorating this years Market with a healthy variety of farms, orchards, nurseries, ranches, crafters and makers, food purveyors and community organizations.
Thanks to generous donations from two non-profits, Tehama Together's CommunityFood Alliance and the former Glenn County Certified Farmer's Market, farmer incentives are being offered to support the re-launching in an effort to attract certified growers and producers from all over the region, said Chamber Manager Christine Hale.
Market Chairperson Renee Dent, a Chamber board member, said, “We were inspired by the positive response of the Farmer's Market at the annual Olive Festival in October to re-open the weekly Thursday market for a full summer season."
The Chamber said the Farmer's Market will be accepting EBT and WIC.
In addition, children will receive $5 in "Market Moolah" when they sign-up for the summer reading program through the Tehama County Library booth which will be at the weekly the market.
“We welcome our local community, as well as travelers through the North State, to visit the Corning Certified Thursday Farmers’ Market this summer for fresh, local produce, prepared foods and crafts,” said Dent.